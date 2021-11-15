Jets’ Rookie Michael Carter Is Running Toward Daylight

New York Jets rookie running back Michael Carter has been a spark on offense this season, showing that the Jets are successfully developing young talent.

As the New York media continues beating on the 2-7 Jets like a drum, rookie running back Michael Carter continues to run towards a brighter tomorrow.

It is always easy to focus on the negatives and there are plenty to choose from, but there are positives on this team too and Carter is one of them.

This fourth-round selection has made the most of every opportunity and he has shined because of his toughness and because of his determination.

While the Jets looked collectively flat at home Sunday against the Bills, Carter continued doing his thing. He continued running hard and he continued catching the football.

It was not his statistics that stood out the most against Buffalo either. It was his heart and his attitude. As the team was getting pounded into submission on the scoreboard, you would not know it by watching Carter.

On the day, Carter rushed 16 times for 39 yards (2.4 yards per carry) and he found the end-zone in the fourth quarter. He also was the team's third-leading receiver on the day grabbing four passes for 43 yards (10.8 on average).

The most impressive thing about Carter, is he played the game like the Jets are in the playoff hunt, even though they are not.

That makes Carter a keeper.

He is one of the pieces of the puzzle that team general manager Joe Douglas can build a winner with. Carter is a spark-plug who is doing his part to change the culture of the New York Jets, one yard at a a time.

#32 Michael Carter 5-foot-8, 201 pounds



40-yard-dash-time: 4.5 (cbssports.com)



2021 game film reviewed: (9/19) vs. NE, (10/10) vs. ATL, (10/31) CIN



Grade: B (good player who is not elite, but he is good enough to win with)



Scouting Report:



Lean muscular looking runner with good vision, toughness, quickness, determination and hands who has average playing speed. He is everything a team would want in a running back except, he lacks pure power and home-run hitting football speed. He does not waste time. Takes the hand off and finds and exploits holes quickly. Runs hard between the tackles. He is not afraid of contact. Gladly runs into heavy traffic areas. Does not have a second-gear or burst. Has some hip tightness and he is more of a winding runner. Takes what defenses give him and gives the effort to get additional yardage. Does a solid job maintaining his balance even once initial contact is made. Defenses have to work to bring him down. He does not go down easily. Lacks the necessary playing speed to hit the edge and go. Catches well out of the backfield and has ability to pick up some yardage after the catch. Gliding runner in the open field. Will take on defenders instead of always looking for the easy way out. Shows some visible emotion. Dependable #2 back who can spell a featured starter.

The Jets will need to address finding a franchise running back through the draft or free agency. However, Carter absolutely is that change-of-pace player, who can spell the starter and he can be the featured third-down back.

In the meantime, Carter will continue doing what he is asked to do, as the team's leading rusher and second-leading receiver this season. He will continue being a positive and infectious influence on those around him too, as he continues to play to win.

Outside of not having brute power or blazing speed, this fourth-rounder plays the game with a first-round heart and attitude.

