Ex-Jets’ Scout Says Mike White Proves Zach Wilson Is a Bust

This former New York Jets scout says rookie quarterback Zach Wilson is a bust after watching backup Mike White lead this team to victory in Wilson's place.

It is very telling when the 171st player taken in the NFL draft looks better than the 2nd player taken overall.

That is exactly what is happening this season for the New York Jets.

Quarterback Mike White, who was a fifth-round draft choice for Dallas in 2018, has shown more against New England, Cincinnati and Indianapolis, than Zach Wilson has shown all season.

The difference between the two could be seen immediately right when White entered the game against the Patriots, when he took over for the injured Wilson.

Wilson had looked out of sorts early in the game. The Jets offense was sputtering. They looked conservative, timid and they had no rhythm or tempo.

White came in and immediately he looked sharper and had the offense operating more efficiently.

Even the 31st ranked offensive line in sacks allowed per game, suddenly has looked better in pass protection since Wilson has been out. The line had been giving up an average of 3.6 sacks per game.

That number has since dropped to an average of 2.0 sacks over the last three games, and that same offensive line is now ranked 27th.

Why?

Because White is releasing the football faster than Wilson.

White is also completing 72.7% percent of his passes in the three games he has seen action in, compared to Wilson who is only completing 57.5% of his passes this season.

Additionally, the Jets scored 34 points against the Bengals with White at the helm, which was the most points the team had put up in a game all season.

Even more mind blowing, is the fact White has thrown five touchdown passes on the season and Wilson has thrown just four. White has 88 pass attempts on the season, while Wilson has 181. White has only started two games, while Wilson has started five.

Suddenly, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur’s offensive attack is more exciting and they are more productive. Since the New England game when Wilson was injured, the Jets offense has gone from being ranked 30th in the league in passing yards per game to 14th. The offense has gone from being able to produce an average of 193.0 passing yards a game to an average 349.7 per game.

The Jets third down conversion rate has also jumped over the past three games going from 38.10% to 55.26%. The Jets red zone efficiency has also shown improvement in that same time span going from 45.45% to 69.23%.

New York’s offense is statistically responding better to White than Wilson, in every way possible since he has been out. White has come off the bench and showed everything Wilson can do, he can do better.

It is not like White is some sort of experienced wiley veteran backup QB either and that is how all of this can be explained away—White had never thrown an NFL pass in a regular season game before taking over.

White does not have that good of a background in the league either. He was cut by Dallas in 2019, and he spent all of 2020 coming and going from the Jets’ practice squad and the active roster. White was about as close as being out of the league as a player could come prior to this season.

There is no question White has thrown interceptions and some errant passes too, exactly as Wilson has done. The difference is, the team shows more ability to bounce back from mistakes with White.

The Jets climbed back from two sizable deficits against the Bengals. New York was down at two different times of the game 17-7 and 31-20 (in the fourth quarter), and they fought back to win 34-31 with a quarterback making his first NFL start against the 5-2 Cincinnati Bengals.

As someone who used to scout for the Jets, let me be the first to say this is not a case of “NFL defenses haven’t figured out Mike White yet.”

White has more poise than Wilson and he is more cut out for New York from a personality standpoint. White is more deliberate in the pocket and looks more confident. White has a stronger arm. The team and the fans are responding better to him too. White is more inspiring. He is also getting far more production out of the existing personnel.

Point blank, White gives the Jets a better chance of winning than Wilson does.

