Skip to main content
    •
    December 19, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Jets' Elijah Riley 'Checked Out Fine' After Scary Neck Injury

    New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh provides an injury update on safety Elijah Riley who was carted off the field with a neck injury against the Miami Dolphins.
    Author:

    Jets safety Elijah Riley "checked out fine" after a scary collision in the third quarter of Sunday's loss to the Dolphins, according to New York's head coach Robert Saleh. 

    Hard Rock Stadium was practically silent for several minutes after Riley was looked at by team doctors, laying motionless on the ground. With players from both teams kneeling across the field, the safety was slowly strapped onto an emergency spine board.

    At one point, as he was driven off the field, Riley raised his fist, drawing applause from the crowd.

    The gut-wrenching injury occurred on Miami's first drive of the second half. On a screen to running back Duke Johnson, Riley was hit unintentionally by his teammate Kyle Phillips as he sprinted in from the secondary, trying to make the tackle. CBS Sports elected not to show a replay of the incident.

    "That was tough," cornerback Bryce Hall said after the game. "He's a warrior and one of the things we know we're going to get out of him is he's going to go 100 miles per hour, full speed and so that was tough to see our brother go down like that."

    Riley was quickly ruled out for the game with a neck injury. Saleh was able to reveal to reporters postgame that Riley is good, he has regained motion and will travel back to New York with the team. No further details are available at this time.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    "We play a violent game and you never want to see something like that, especially a guy getting carted off," Hall added. "That's the worst part about playing this game. We were a little bit down, but obviously that's not an excuse."

    At the time of the injury, the Jets were winning 17-10, looking to carry over a strong first half performance into the third quarter. The Dolphins went on to score a touchdown on that drive, outscoring the Jets 21-7 the rest of the way in a 31-24 victory.

    "It's tough for anyone," Saleh said. "These guys put in so much work and to see one of their own—even for the Dolphins players to see Elijah down—I can tell you it's not comfortable for anybody."

    Riley, 23, played college ball at Army, securing some playing time in New York's secondary after a season-ending injury to veteran safety Marcus Maye. Sunday was Riley's fifth start with the Jets, entering play with one sack and 28 tackles in green and white. 

    MORE:

    Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

    Jets safety Elijah Riley carted off field
    News

    Jets' Elijah Riley 'Checked Out Fine' After Scary Neck Injury

    21 minutes ago
    Jets QB Zach Wilson sacked by Dolphins LB Andrew Van Ginkel
    News

    Jets Squander Strong Start With Second Half Collapse in Loss to Dolphins

    1 hour ago
    Jets LT George Fant on sideline
    News

    Jets Inactives vs. Dolphins: George Fant and Two Surprises

    5 hours ago
    Jets QB Mike White calling play
    News

    Should the Jets Re-Sign Mike White After This Season?

    6 hours ago
    Jets QB Zach Wilson, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa
    News

    Jets-Dolphins Prediction: Will New York Stop Miami's Winning Streak?

    8 hours ago
    Jets LT George Fant blocking
    News

    Jets' George Fant Doubtful to Play Against Dolphins

    Dec 18, 2021
    Jets RB Michael Carter running against Patriots
    News

    Jets' Michael Carter to Play 'Significant Role' Against Dolphins in Return From Injury

    Dec 17, 2021
    Jets WR Denzel Mims high fives with fans
    News

    Denzel Mims Eager to Prove Himself Over Jets' Final Four Games

    Dec 16, 2021