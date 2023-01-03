Who Will Be in Jets' Quarterback Room in 2023?

This former Jets scout walks through all options for New York and their QB room for

Every year there is turnover on NFL rosters, and this offseason promises to include turnover at the most prominent position for the Jets.

Quarterback.

With four signal callers on the team depth chart and three of them scheduled to become free agents, change is as certain as needing a new calendar.

The contracts of Joe Flacco, Mike White and Chris Streveler all expire soon, and the future of New York's 2021 first-rounder, QB Zach Wilson is just as uncertain.

After another topsy turvy season, Wilson has fallen out of favor, but the business relationship between Jets' owner Woody Johnson and Wilson's Uncle, David Neeleman is the wildcard in this scenario.

Neeleman is the founder of JetBlue airlines, the official airline of the Jets.

This high-level connection has the strong potential to keep Wilson grounded in New York and off of the trading block.

Who then will start for the Jets in 2023?

While that remains above my current pay grade to answer, don't expect it to be White.

New York has done everything possible to hit the gas and the brakes at the same time with White over the past two seasons.

Management's lack of commitment to White showed when the team offered him another short-term one-year deal ($2.5 million) after what he had shown on the field during the 2021 season.

While New York's loyalty to Wilson was understandable, given when they selected him, it still sent a very clear message to White.

You're not our guy.

If that wasn't enough to communicate that, management made the decision to start Flacco over White for the first three games this season when Wilson was sidelined with an injury.

Flacco went 1-2.

Reluctantly, the Jets turned the team back over to White this season once Wilson's struggles became too much to sweep under the rug.

White once again proved he's the best QB on the roster, but the whole thing has left a sour taste in my mouth. I can't imagine how he feels.

Look for White to leave, unless New York makes him an offer he can't refuse.

That won't happen based on the past, and White has shown too much to have to settle for another one-year token deal.

Flacco is running on fumes at 37-years old and 42,171 career passing yards on his odometer. Plus, he has produced a 1-9 record as New York's starter in the past three seasons.

Streveler has shown promise.

Where does that leave the Jets QB room?

In transition.

Luckily for the Jets, there are a number of veteran signal callers available in free agency.

The headliners are Tom Brady (TB), Jimmy Garoppolo (SF), Daniel Jones (NYG), and Lamar Jackson (BLT).

Aaron Rodgers (GB) and Derek Carr (LV) could be on the trading block too.

All of these accomplished veterans come with sticker shock.

Why would the 39-year-old Rodgers even be available?

Green Bay is at a crossroads with their long-time starter, given the fact their former 2020 first-round pick, QB Jordan Love, has demanded a trade if the Packers stay committed to Rodgers.

What about Carr?

He's quickly fallen out of favor in Las Vegas, to the point he recently scrubbed the Raiders from the face of the earth on his social media.

How serious is this situation?

That remains to be seen.

Last year, Arizona's QB Kyler Murray did the same exact thing, before turning around and signing an extension with the Cardinals.

What about drafting another QB in the first-round?

It is undetermined if Jets' ownership would grant Douglas another opportunity to select a QB in the first-round after the Wilson debacle.

However, in the event that were to happen there are a number of prospects to keep an eye on. These are C.J. Stroud (Ohio State), Bryce Young (Alabama), Tanner McKee (Stanford) and Malik Cunningham (Louisville).

The wildcard could be Spencer Rattler (who I love) from South Carolina, but he has yet to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Who will be in the Jets' QB room in 2023?

Rodgers Wilson Streveler Rookie (selected in rounds 4-7)

This makes the most sense based on the current regime in place and the dynamics at this present time.

Could that change?

Black Monday is right around the corner.

