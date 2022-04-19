Darian Kinnard Is One Of the Best Kept Secrets in the 2022 NFL Draft

This former Jets scout thinks New York should draft right tackle Darian Kinnard this month.

Looking at the Jets’ depth chart at offensive tackle, if nothing changes, New York could be in serious trouble.

Could Kentucky right tackle Darian Kinnard help the Jets?

Absolutely.

Kinnard is one of the most underrated prospects in the upcoming draft, and he has the best feet of any offensive tackle in the entire draft class.

Why are we not hearing more about him?

It is because Kinnard plays RT and not the coveted LT position.

New York currently holds the No. 35 and No. 38 selections in the second round. However, if the Jets pass on Kinnard with those picks, there is no way RT thirsty teams like the Seahawks, Giants or Commanders will let him slide by.

Getting back to the Jets for a moment, have you seen their depth chart at offensive tackle?

At left tackle, Mekhi Becton is penciled in as the starter. Becton has been looking like a bust and has huge question marks surrounding him.

At right tackle, George Fant (53 starts) is listed as the starter. Fant is an undrafted free agent playing on his second team.

If the Jets do not do something fast to shore up both of these positions, quarterback Zach Wilson is going to be a punching bag for the rest of the league this season.

Behind those two, are five more offensive tackles on the Jets’ depth chart who have a combined 18 starts. They are all mostly late-round picks or undrafted free agents (RT Isaiah Williams, RT Greg Senat, LT Connor McDermott and LT Grant Hermann).

Chuma Edoga (Fant’s back-up) was a third-round pick by New England, and has 12 career starts.

The Jets losing RT Morgan Moses in free agency to Baltimore has not helped. Moses is an experienced veteran who started 16 games for New York in 2021.

Why the New York Jets Should Draft Kentucky OT Darian Kinnard This former Jets scout likes Kentucky offensive lineman Darian Kinnard for New York Grading Darian Kinnard Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports 6-foot-5, 345 pounds 2021 game film reviewed: South Carolina, Georgia and Louisville Grade: Late First-Round, Early Second NFL Comparable: Ray Brown Scouting Report Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports Lanky rock solid build with long arms and great feet. Smooth and aggressive. In pass pro has a fast first-step and kick-out. Slides feet well. Good lateral foot speed. Uses his big and imposing frame to shield the perimeter of the pocket. Average hand placement at the point of attack. Hands tend to get wide. Needs to work on this. Showed the ability to handle stunts and games. Strong anchor. Nobody is going to put this guy on skates. Tendency to put too much of his body weight into blocks at times and can lean into blocks, waist bend and lose control. Even when he starts to lose at the edge, he is extremely competitive and battles to win in those situations. No sacks or pressures given up in this set of film exposure. Held the point in the run game and did the job most of the time. Able to drive off occasionally, but more of a positional blocker who understands leverage. Average sustain. Needs to get better sustaining. Athletic run blocker who thrives in space and at the second-level. A difference maker who plays offense with a defensive mentality. Brings a real “Big Man on Campus” attitude to an offense. Bottom Line Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports I like Kinnard. I like how he operates. A football player needs a little something special to be able to help a team move the meter and develop a winning culture. Kinnard has that.

