2022 NFL Draft: Jets Trade Back in First, Surround Zach Wilson With Weapons in 7-Round Mock

I’ve been team Thibodeaux this entire draft process, and he fell right onto our laps here after Aidan Hutchinson, Travon Walker and Evan Neal went 1-2-3.

The smoke surrounding his off-field passions and desire to build his brand to make the most out of his career have never seemed off-putting to me, as we’ve seen plenty NFL players complement their on-field talents with the monetization of their off-field personal life. It would be one thing if teammates and coaches were speaking out against him in the locker room, but where it stands now is just an athlete realizing he’s got a small window to make as much money as possible.

As far as his fit with the Jets, he’s going to be given plenty of time to blossom into the three-down starter he can be since this Jets defensive line rotates at such a high frequency. They’ll be patient with him, utilize him for his strengths and work patiently on his weaknesses. This coaching staff will do a great job building up his pass-rush moves and technique and, in the meantime, he’ll rely on his power-speed combo to overwhelm tackles and get to the quarterback.