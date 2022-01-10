Jets Secure Two Top-10 Picks in 2022 NFL Draft

New York will be on the clock with the No. 4 and No. 10 overall picks in the 2022 NFL draft.

The likeliest scenario came to fruition in Week 18 for the Jets and their top first-round pick.

With a Texans loss against the Titans and a Jets loss in Buffalo, New York is now locked in fourth overall for this spring's draft, per Tankathon.

The Giants also lost on Sunday, as each of those three teams finish the year 4-13. Strength of schedule favors the Texans, Jets and Giants in descending order, though. Those teams are now slated to pick third, fourth and fifth in the first round, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars secured the first overall selection for the second straight season. The Lions will pick second.

This is the fourth time in the last five years that the Jets have picked within the top-four selections of the NFL draft.

New York will also be on the clock with the No. 10 overall pick, courtesy of the Seahawks and the Jamal Adams trade.

Seattle beat the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, finishing the year with a 6-11 record. They entered play seventh in the first-round NFL draft order, but with the Bears, Broncos and Falcons all losing this weekend, the Seahawks' pick was pushed back a few slots.

Still, New York will have two top-10 picks, a tremendous opportunity for general manager Joe Douglas and his staff to accelerate their rebuild with some of the best talent that this 2022 draft class has to offer.

