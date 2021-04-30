New York Jets Select Ole Miss WR Elijah Moore With No. 34 Pick in NFL Draft

On Thursday, the Jets picked their new franchise quarterback.

One night later, they added a dynamic wide receiver for Zach Wilson to throw the football to.

New York picked Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore with the No. 34 pick, a third first-round caliber talent taken in the first two rounds.

Moore finished with 1,193 receiving yards last year, second-most in the nation (behind Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith who was picked 10th overall on Thursday night). He had eight touchdowns and 86 total receptions, all in just eight games in 2020.

There was a chance the Jets would trade back with this selection, looking to recoup picks after sending two third-rounders to the Vikings for the 14th pick on Thursday, but general manager Joe Douglas and his team elected to stay put.

Other options for New York at No. 34 included running back Javonte Williams (who came off the board with the very next pick), linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, edge rusher Azeez Ojulari, cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. and many more.

Barring any other moves, the Jets won't be on the clock again until pick No. 108 at the start the fourth round. That's the sacrifice in jumping up nine slots during the first round, but New York has to feel good about the improvements this team has made on offense in the last 24 hours.

They've added a star quarterback, a stud on the offensive line (in Alijah Vera-Tucker) and now another weapon at wide receiver, joining Corey Davis, Denzel Mims, Keelan Cole and Jamison Crowder at the position.

