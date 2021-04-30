Report: Jets Receiving 'Significant Interest' in Potential Trade For Pick No. 34

When asked on Thursday night if he would entertain trading back in the second round, Jets general manager Joe Douglas didn't hesitate.

"We're gonna have discussions," Douglas told reporters. "We'll see if the phone rings. We're open to any discussion."

Sounds like the phone has been ringing quite a bit on Friday.

New York has reportedly received "significant interest" from other teams seeking to trade up to the No. 34 pick, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Will the Jets Trade Back From No. 34 in the Second Round?

This doesn't come as a surprise when you consider just how many talented first-round caliber players are still available heading into round two.

In no particular order, the likes of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Azeez Ojulari, Elijah Moore, Teven Jenkins, Asante Samuel Jr. and Javonte Williams are all still up for grabs. With only one other team picking before New York (Jacksonville starts the second round on the clock at No. 33), potentially all of those names and more will be there for the taking.

Of course the Jets would benefit from picking one of those top prospects, but after trading up for guard Alijah Vera-Tucker on Thursday night—shipping two third-rounders to Minnesota in the process—it would make sense for Douglas to recoup some capital for the next few rounds.

Otherwise, if the Jets stay put at No. 34, they won't pick again until the 108th overall selection to start the fourth (barring any other deals). That's a huge gap where countless high-upside players will come off the board.

There are pros and cons to each approach here. Add a third first-round talent to go along Vera-Tucker and QB Zach Wilson by sticking it out at 34, or add more ammunition to find value later in the second and in the third as well.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), on Facebook (also @MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.