New York Jets Ship Out Starting Defender In Another Deal With Denver Broncos
The New York Jets had a busy day ahead of them on the final day of the NFL draft where they held multiple picks with the opportunity to add more depth to their organization.
There wasn't much thought that they might be looking to make a trade that involved one of their productive starting defensive lineman, but perhaps John Franklin-Myers might have known something was coming as he hinted something was brewing behind the scenes.
As it turns out, the Jets are sending Franklin-Myers to the Denver Broncos in a trade that brings back a 2026 sixth-round draft pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Life's a trampoline, I'm gone bounce back regardless," he posted on social media April 25.
Two days later, his tenure in New York ended.
Franklin-Myers, who was on the books for approximately $14 million in 2024, was a rumored potential cut earlier in the offseason. The Jets reportedly asked the starting defensive end to rework his contract and reduce his salary cap hit but he apparently wasn't interested in such a scenario.
New York's trade for Philadelphia Eagles' edge rusher Haason Reddick made Franklin-Myers somewhat expendable.
Jermaine Johnson, a 2022 first-rounder, emerged as an impact player at the position last year and 2023 Round 1 pick Will McDonald will likely see an increase in reps with Franklin-Myers no longer in the way.
The 27-year-old Franklin-Myers totaled 50 starts for the Jets' defense over the past three seasons. He started all 17 games in 2023, recording 3.5 sacks and defending the run effectively.
Over 81 career games, he has accounted for 19.5 sacks and 61 quarterback hits. He initially entered the NFL in 2018 as a fourth-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams.
New York also unloaded quarterback Zach Wilson in a trade with the Broncos earlier this week.