Jets Should Pick LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah at No. 34

On several mock drafts this offseason—including my own—linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was picked by the Jets with the No. 23 pick.

At the time when I made that prediction, it looked unlikely that would still be on the board for New York’s selection. 

The linebacker was ranked by many as a top-15 player in the draft. However, as we look ahead to the beginning of the second round on Friday night, last year’s ACC Defensive Player of the Year and unanimous All-American remains available. 

With Gang Green picking second to start the second round, and 34th overall, Owusu-Koramoah likely will be available when it comes time to make their selection. The front office simply should not pass up on a potential generational talent. 

Why Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Could Elevate Jets Defense to New Heights

He's an excellent fit in new head coach Robert Saleh’s defensive system. Saleh asks his linebackers to be fast as well as strong in pass coverage, and Owusu-Koramoah has both of those traits. 

Some experts believe the Notre Dame product has the skillset to play safety in the NFL, with his 82.3 PFF grade in coverage last year. Frequently covering slot receivers in college, Owusu-Koramoah has great lateral quickness and is extremely explosive to the ball. 

The Jets do have C.J. Mosley and Jarrad Davis, but GM Joe Douglas must consider the future with Owusu-Koramoah. It's rare that a talent like him falls to the second round, and as the Jets have looked to build a strong defense this offseason, they would be remiss to pass on a star at a position that's immensely important to Saleh’s scheme. 

