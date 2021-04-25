Jets' New Coaching Staff Is Excited About C.J. Mosley

Since signing his massive five-year deal with the Jets in the spring of 2019, linebacker C.J. Mosley has played in just two games in green and white.

Injuries kept Mosley off the field through much of his first season in New York. Then, Mosley opted out of the 2020 season.

Even if Mosley hasn't been on the field for an extended period of time, new head coach Robert Saleh is eager to work with the inside linebacker and mix him into his defense.

"I think he’s one of those players that it really doesn’t matter what the scheme is, he’s going to fit," Saleh said in a presser earlier this week. "He’s been a fantastic player his entire life and that’s not going to change just because a new coaching staff has come in. He’s a tremendous leader. He’s a tremendous football player. He hasn’t played in a couple of years, so you know he’s just chomping at the bit to get back onto the football field. And so, we’re excited to get a chance to work with him and to help him get back to playing every day and being the star that he’s been."

Mosley established himself as a solid linebacker over his first five seasons in the league, all with the Baltimore Ravens. The former first-rounder had 100-plus tackles in all but one season, missing only three games in that entire span.

On the Jets going forward, it'll be interesting to see how New York lines up at linebacker. The organization added veteran Jarrad Davis in free agency this offseason, and Blake Cashman projects to get playing time at the position as well.

Could New York add a linebacker in the first few rounds of the NFL draft next week? One option would be Notre Dame's Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, if he slips to No. 23. Then again, the Jets could trade up earlier in the first round as well.

