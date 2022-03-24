Why USC’s Drake London Is Finishing Piece to This Jets Offense

The four-star recruit from Moorpark (Cal.) High School didn’t burst onto the scene the way you’d assume most top NFL prospects would, fighting his way through a very talented depth chart with current pros Michael Pittman of the Indianapolis Colts and Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions.

When his opportunity to become the guy came this past season, however, London answered the bell in terrific fashion — hauling in 88 grabs for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns. What’s even more astounding is that was just in an eight-game span, before a broken ankle ended his season short, yet he still finished 28th in the nation in yards and 15th in receptions despite playing three or more fewer games than everyone ahead of him in both categories.

Beyond the production we saw on the field, it’s the size and the way he carries his body that’s so astounding. His height and weight grade in the 87th percentile among wide receivers coming into the league, with his arm length placing in the 78th percentile. He led college football in contested catches (19), was sixth in missed tackles forced (24) and 10th in deep catches (15). That unique combination of his stature and hip fluidity is not common among professional wideouts: he has both the size to grab the ball over your head and the ability to break your ankles in open space. Big corners will be too slow to guard him, and fast corners will be too small to guard him.

He’s not perfect, of course, with his most frequent cons being his release, vertical speed and route running. While there’s no arguing his release and vertical speed, his route running is considerably impressive given the body he’s carrying around. It’s not the most precise or twitchy, but it will easily be among the better for larger receivers in the NFL from Year 1.

For my money, London resembles a sturdier and more aggressive version of the Los Angeles Chargers’ Mike Williams or, for an older and more familiar reference for Jets fans, Brandon Marshall. All possess great catch radiuses that make just about any pass catchable, but London seems more like a more willing and engaged blocker who enjoys sending defensive backs into the turf. After rotating between Burks and London the last few months, I’ve finally settled in on London as my top flavor of receiver in this class.