Jets Start Free Agency With Signing of 'Premium Defender'

Free agency has begun for the New York Jets.

New York has signed linebacker Jarrad Davis to a one-year deal worth $7 million, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

"Last year, Jarrad Davis had limited snaps in Detroit," Rapoport tweeted shortly after announcing the deal. "But teams felt he wasn’t used properly, and his market was real. Now, the #Jets land a premium defender."

Davis is a former first-round pick, taken 21st overall in 2017 out of Florida by the Detroit Lions. He then spent the first four years of his NFL career with Detroit, playing a total of 55 games in that span. The 26-year-old has accumulated 10.5 sacks and 305 total tackles in his four-year career.

As Rapoport alluded to, Davis played in 14 games last year but made just four starts. That was a steep drop in playing time after Davis made 11-plus starts in his first three years in Detroit.

Clearly Jets general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh believe New York can get more out of this linebacker going forward in green and white.

In 2018, Davis showed he has the ability to be a quality defender and starting linebacker in this league. He compiled six sacks and 100 tackles in that season, setting career-high numbers across the board.

