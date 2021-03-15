HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayJets Country+SI.com
Search

Jets Start Free Agency With Signing of 'Premium Defender'

Author:
Publish date:

Free agency has begun for the New York Jets.

New York has signed linebacker Jarrad Davis to a one-year deal worth $7 million, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

"Last year, Jarrad Davis had limited snaps in Detroit," Rapoport tweeted shortly after announcing the deal. "But teams felt he wasn’t used properly, and his market was real. Now, the #Jets land a premium defender."

Davis is a former first-round pick, taken 21st overall in 2017 out of Florida by the Detroit Lions. He then spent the first four years of his NFL career with Detroit, playing a total of 55 games in that span. The 26-year-old has accumulated 10.5 sacks and 305 total tackles in his four-year career. 

As Rapoport alluded to, Davis played in 14 games last year but made just four starts. That was a steep drop in playing time after Davis made 11-plus starts in his first three years in Detroit.

Clearly Jets general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh believe New York can get more out of this linebacker going forward in green and white. 

In 2018, Davis showed he has the ability to be a quality defender and starting linebacker in this league. He compiled six sacks and 100 tackles in that season, setting career-high numbers across the board. 

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), on Facebook (also @MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Lions LB Jarrad Davis
News

Jets Start Free Agency With Signing of 'Premium Defender'

Jets guard Pat Elflein
News

Former Jets, Vikings Offensive Lineman Gets Paid By Panthers

Jets GM Joe Douglas
News

Jets Have Green Light to Spend With 'No Financial Restriction' In Free Agency

Sam Darnold avoids 49ers sack
News

NFL Insider: 49ers Won't Pursue Sam Darnold Trade

Jets WR Vyncint Smith
News

Jets Make First Wide Receiver Signing of Offseason

Oregon LT Penei Sewell celebrating
News

Former NFL Head Coach Says Jets Should Draft 'Future Hall of Famer' Penei Sewell

Saints DT Sheldon Rankins sack
News

Jets Could Target This Defensive Tackle in Free Agency

Jets Neville Hewitt tackling Cam Newton
News

Should the Jets Re-Sign Neville Hewitt?