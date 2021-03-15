Former Jets, Vikings Offensive Lineman Gets Paid By Panthers

Versatile offensive lineman Pat Elflein has reportedly signed a three-year deal with the Carolina Panthers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal for Elflein is worth $13.5 million, with $6 million fully guaranteed, per Schefter. It's a solid payday for the 26-year-old capable of playing both guard positions and center.

Elflein was claimed by New York off waivers midway through last season. The former third-rounder was in his fourth season with the Vikings before he ended up with the Jets.

When Elflein arrived with Gang Green, he appeared in six games (and made six starts). Head coach Adam Gase—before he was fired at the end of the season—was particularly fond of Elflein due to his ability to play different positions up front.

"We always look at it as anytime we get guys that can snap, that can play center or guard, there’s a lot of value there," Gase told reporters in November.

Jets Have Green Light to Spend With 'No Financial Restriction' In Free Agency

We'll see how Carolina uses him going forward, but to give him a three-year deal means they must have been pretty impressed with what they saw from him in green and white last year.

The Jets need some help on the interior of their offensive line as well, but will pursue other top-tier options. With plenty of cap space available, expect New York to be interested in Packers center Corey Linsley and Patriots guard Joe Thuney, among others.

