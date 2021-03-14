NFL Insider: 49ers Won't Pursue Sam Darnold Trade

Sounds like we can take another team out of the Sam Darnold sweepstakes.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport does not expect the San Francisco 49ers to make a push for trading for the Jets quarterback.

"The response I've received on the Sam Darnold situation is do not expect the 49ers to be in it," Rapoport said on the Murph and Mac Podcast. "Maybe it could change. I guess, theoretically anything is possible. I never rule anything out in this ridiculous, stupid world. I do not expect the 49ers, as of my knowledge right now, to be in it."

Rapoport went on to ask two valid questions. First, is Darnold better than 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo? And secondly, would San Francisco want to make a trade for basically the same quarterback?

What he means is, both of these two signal callers have shown flashes, but aren't proven as franchise quarterbacks at this level. Garoppolo is older and costs more money, so that would be a reason to snag Darnold instead, but from what the insider is hearing, San Francisco isn't interested in moving on from Garoppolo in order to move forward with Darnold.

As free agency looms, we know that nearly one third of the NFL's 32 teams have reached out to the Jets, inquiring about the availability of Darnold.

It's very possible the 49ers are one of those teams. In fact, it would make sense for them to check in with New York, at the very least. That said, and while things could change, it seems like Kyle Shanahan's squad will look in another direction.

MORE ON SAM DARNOLD, 49ers:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), on Facebook (also @MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.