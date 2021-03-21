With This Latest Free Agent Signing, The Jets' Defensive Line Is One of the League's Best

The Jets aren't done making moves in free agency and this one has the potential to have a huge impact on Gang Green's defense.

New York has reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with ex-Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. The contract is worth up to $17 million, according to Garafolo.

Earlier in the week, general manager Joe Douglas and his team signed defensive end Carl Lawson to a massive three-year deal.

Now, with Lawson and Rankins putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks, lining up alongside rising star Quinnen Williams in the middle, the Jets are poised to have one of the best defensive lines in the National Football League.

Rankins is a former first-rounder, taken 12th overall out of Louisville by New Orleans back in 2016. He turns 27 next month.

Over his first five NFL seasons, all with the Saints, the defensive tackle has racked up 17.5 sacks, 116 tackles, 25 tackles for loss and 44 quarterback hits. His best season came in 2018 when Rankins set a career-high in each of those categories (with eight sacks, 40 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 15 QB hits).

Over the last few years, Rankins hasn't been producing at that same level with injuries keeping him off the field. That said, working with Lawson, Williams, Folorunso Fatukasi and John Franklin-Myers in Robert Saleh's defense could bring the best out of the veteran and be a potent combination up front.

New York hasn't only addressed the defensive line in free agency thus far. The Jets have reeled in two top wide receivers—Corey Davis and Keelan Cole—along with a slew of contributors on both sides of the ball. With plenty of cap space to work with, they might not even be done bringing on talented assets this offseason ahead of next month's NFL draft.

