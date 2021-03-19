Jets Add Experienced Tight End in Free Agency, Agree to One-Year Deal With Tyler Kroft

The Jets continue to bolster their offense in free agency, adding yet another target for whoever is playing quarterback in 2021.

New York has reportedly agreed to a one-year pact with former Bills tight end Tyler Kroft, per his agent Mike McCartney.

Kroft, 28, has spent the last two seasons in Buffalo. He was taken in the third round out of Rutgers back in 2015, lining up for the Cincinnati Bengals over his first four NFL seasons.

The Jets already have Chris Herndon at tight end, although he's struggled to take the next step at this level. Kroft is a veteran at the position, a solid addition for this franchise's revamped offense under Mike LaFleur.

Kroft's best season came in 2017. Playing and starting in all 16 games with the Bengals, Kroft had 42 catches, 404 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. After a few quiet seasons, Kroft bounced back to a certain extent in 2020. He compiled 119 receiving yards with 12 catches and three touchdowns in Buffalo's dynamic offense.

Sure, those are the type of numbers the best tight ends in the league can produce in one game. Then again, who knows. Maybe Kroft can help Herndon unlock some of his potential in the NFL as he enters his fourth season either as a mentor or in the form of a competition for playing time.

New York has already added multiple playmakers on the offensive side of the football this week in free agency. Their first big splash came on Monday, reeling in top wideout Corey Davis in the form of a three-year deal. Then, on Thursday, the Jets added another talented wide receiver, signing Keelan Cole to a one-year contract.

It's clear that general manager Joe Douglas and his team wanted to use their surplus of cap space to surround the Jets' quarterback (whether it's Sam Darnold or a rookie selected in next month's draft) with as many weapons as possible.

Kroft isn't as explosive as Davis or Cole but can certainly play a role in the passing game, as well as New York's running game up front.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), on Facebook (also @MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.