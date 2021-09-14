September 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayJets Country+SI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Jets Sign Punter Thomas Morstead

Author:
Publish date:

On Monday, speaking about injured punter Braden Mann, Jets head coach Robert Saleh mentioned that New York will work out some players at the position. 

One day later, it looks like they found their guy.

The Jets are signing veteran Thomas Morstead, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Morstead, 35, spent the last 12 seasons (and his entire career up to this point) with the New Orleans Saints, remarkably only missing two games since his age-23 season in 2009.

Mann is expected to be sidelined for four to six weeks with a knee sprain so Morstead can immediately slot into the second-year punter's shoes, a reliable asset for Saleh and special teams coordinator Brant Boyer.

Over those 12 seasons, Morstead has punted 692 times for a total of 32,190 yards. That's good for an average of 46.5 yards per punt. 

Morstead is also a Super Bowl champion, winning a ring with the Saints back in 2010. That experience can never hurt when trying to establish a winning culture with a very young team. Morstead's presence could even make Mann better in the long run after the punter's solid rookie season a year ago.

Bringing on Morstead does signal the end of Matt Ammendola's brief punting career (at least for now). The kicker dove into a role he's never been in before on Sunday in Carolina after Mann went down with his injury early in the first quarter, filling in admirably. 

READ: Matt Ammendola Was Punting For First Time Ever in 'Surreal' NFL Debut

Even Ammendola admitted, however, that he doesn't necessarily have what it takes to be a punter in the pros, citing consistency as something that could hold him back with more of a sample size. Now, the Jets have one of the most consistent players at that position in the last decade with experience to spare.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Former Saints punter Thomas Morstead
News

Report: Jets Sign Punter Thomas Morstead

Jets QB Zach Wilson, Giants QB Daniel Jones
News

Jets Pass Giants in Week 1 Power Rankings

Jets QB Zach Wilson sacked by Carolina Panthers defender
News

Jets' Wall Crumbles Against Panthers, Showing Why Joe Douglas Has Some Work to Do

Jets kicker Matt Ammendola kicking
News

Matt Ammendola Was Punting For First Time Ever in 'Surreal' NFL Debut

Jets LT Mekhi Becton suffers knee injury
News

Report: Mekhi Becton Needs Knee Surgery, Will Miss 4-6 Weeks

Jets safety Lamarcus Joyner
News

Report: Jets' Lamarcus Joyner Likely Out For Season With Elbow Injury

Jets QB Zach Wilson throws pass in NFL debut
News

Jets' Zach Wilson Shows Resolve in Debut, But Can't Complete Comeback Against Panthers

Jets LT Mekhi Becton at training camp
News

Jets' Mekhi Becton Carted Off With Knee Injury