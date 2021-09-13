Report: Mekhi Becton Needs Knee Surgery, Will Miss 4-6 Weeks

When Mekhi Becton was carted off the field on Sunday afternoon in Carolina, tears in his eyes, there were reasons to believe the left tackle's knee injury could have ended his season.

As a timetable for Becton's return emerged on Monday, it looks like the offensive lineman avoided a worst-case scenario and is expected to return in 2021. That said, he'll still be out for a significant period of time.

Becton is expected to be sidelined for four to six weeks, needing arthroscopic surgery to clean up damaged cartilage in his knee, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. In a similar report, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network added that Becton had a subluxation, MCL sprain, and will need minor surgery.

Rapoport also previously mentioned that Becton suffered a knee cap dislocation on Sunday, needing it to be popped back into place.

The injury came on the same play when rookie Zach Wilson threw his first NFL touchdown pass late in the third quarter.

While Wilson was rolling out to the right, finding Corey Davis in the end zone, Becton was being rolled up underneath guard Greg Van Roten and a Panthers defensive lineman as they landed awkwardly on the tackle from behind. Becton was helped off the field after a visit from the training staff, then carted off to the locker room, visibly distraught from what occurred.

With the former first-rounder out for the foreseeable future, a blow to Becton's development entering his sophomore season, New York will be able to utilize their depth on the offensive line. George Fant started at right tackle over veteran Morgan Moses on Sunday. Now, both of those two lineman will be able to start going forward.

The Jets' offensive line was poised to take a big step forward this season, an integral component of New York's rebuild under general manager Joe Douglas. Considering how often Wilson was pressured and flushed out of the pocket on Sunday—with Becton healthy for nearly three full quarters—it could be a long season for that unit, unless they're able to correct what went wrong on Sunday and fill the void while Becton is on the sidelines.

It's been a long stretch of injuries for Becton recently, as well. The lineman missed time during offseason workouts with a foot injury before sitting out due to a concussion during training camp.

