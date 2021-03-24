Running Back Tevin Coleman Signs With Jets, Reuniting With Robert Saleh, Mike LaFleur

It was only a matter of time until Robert Saleh's squad signed a former member of the San Francisco 49ers in free agency, right?

New York has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with veteran running back Tevin Coleman in free agency, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Coleman's contract, as reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, is worth $2 million.

Coleman, a former third-rounder out of Indiana, spent his last two seasons with San Francisco. The running back, who turns 28 next month, started his NFL career with four seasons on the Atlanta Falcons.

Over 78 career games, Coleman has racked up 2,937 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns. He played in just eight games last season, spending a chunk of the season on the injured reserve with a knee injury.

His best season came back in 2018 when Coleman rushed for 800 yards on 167 carries in Atlanta. That was also Coleman's last full season, playing in 14 games the following year (his first with San Francisco).

While Coleman hasn't put up the best numbers over the last few years, it's his familiarity with what New York's offense is going to look like that's key. Coleman is accustomed to the 49ers' offense from these last two seasons, a unit led in part by San Francisco's passing game coordinator Mike LaFleur.

That's the job LaFleur had before he followed Saleh to New York where he's set to embark on his first season as an offensive coordinator. Coleman is a familiar face with plenty of experience and upside, poised to provide a spark out of the backfield.

Coleman joins a running back room that includes second-year back La'Mical Perine. Perine wasn't able to play a full season during his rookie year in 2020 due to injuries, a case of COVID-19 and Frank Gore getting the majority of the Jets' carries.

New York has been busy in free agency over the last two weeks. Specifically on offense, the Jets have added top wide receiver Corey Davis, wideout Keelan Cole, tight end Tyler Kroft and more.

General manager Joe Douglas and his team made another signing on Wednesday, bringing in veteran defensive end Vinny Curry on a one-year deal.

