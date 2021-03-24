Jets Continue to Bolster Defensive Line, Sign Veteran Edge Rusher Vinny Curry

The Jets' defensive line continues to improve this offseason.

New York added another defensive lineman via free agency, signing veteran edge rusher Vinny Curry to a one-year deal, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon.

The deal is worth $1.3 million, with $1.075M fully guaranteed, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Curry will have a chance to make an additional $700k with sack and playoff incentives.

Curry, who turns 33 in June, will enter his 10th season in the NFL this year. He's spent eight seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles along with one year in Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The defensive end has accumulated 32.5 sacks, 194 tackles, 46 tackles for loss and 92 quarterback hits over 123 career games. While it's been seven years since Curry set a single-season career-high with nine sacks in 2014, the pass-rusher has proven in the last few years that he can still get to the quarterback.

In 11 games last year with Philadelphia, Curry had three sacks and 11 tackles. As more of a situational pass-rusher, he'll provide depth, coming in to wreak havoc in the backfield for Gang Green periodically throughout each game.

New York also signed defensive end Carl Lawson and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins in free agency. Mix those two with third-year tackle Quinnen Williams, linemen Folorunso Fatukasi and John Franklin-Myers—all in head coach Robert Saleh's defense—and New York has built one of the best defensive linemen rooms in all of football.

Curry can also help mentor some younger defenders, injecting experience (and experience winning in the postseason) to the culture Saleh and this Jets' coaching staff is looking to foster going forward.

