Jets' Corey Davis Signed in New York With Understanding That Sam Darnold Will Be at Quarterback

Did Corey Davis just reveal who will be playing quarterback for the Jets this fall?

The wide receiver addressed the media on Tuesday for the first time since signing his three-year deal with Gang Green in free agency. Shortly after the presser began, Davis was asked directly as to whether or not he anticipates Sam Darnold starting at quarterback in green and white when the season begins.

"That's my understanding. Correct," Davis said.

While any situation can change, and Davis acknowledged that he's ready and willing to catch passes from any quarterback, this is as direct of an answer regarding New York's quarterback situation that we've heard in quite some time.

General manager Joe Douglas is in the process of fielding calls from other teams with trade interest while new head coach Robert Saleh and his coaching staff continue to evaluate Darnold, as well as those who play the position from this year's draft class.

For a top wide receiver (who just signed a $37.5 million deal) to have a definitive understanding about the club's quarterback situation could be a sign as to what New York is planning to do leading up to the draft.

“The situation, it is what it is," Davis told reporters. "Obviously I’m coming in with my understand that Sam is the guy. That doesn’t scare me away at all. I’ve seen Sam do great things and I have all the belief in him."

Davis added that he's looking forward to playing with Darnold. He hasn't been able to speak with him yet since signing with New York last week, but he's heard about Darnold's leadership and called the QB a competitor.

If New York is in fact planning not to draft a quarterback in April, sticking with Darnold, they're in the driver's seat with the No. 2 pick. The Jets can either take the best player available—like offensive tackle Penei Sewell, for instance—or trade back with another team desperate to move up and take BYU's Zach Wilson or Ohio State's Justin Fields.

That would give New York an opportunity to acquire even more draft capital for the next few years, continuing to bolster their roster with talented prospects.

Darnold has struggled mightily over his first three seasons in the league, but many believe the 23-year-old has untapped potential that he can access if he's surrounded by the right weapons on offense.

Davis, along with Keelan Cole (another offensive stud the Jets signed in free agency), can provide Darnold with playmakers to throw the football to. Mix that in with second-year wideout Denzel Mims and slot wide receiver Jamison Crowder and this offense appears to already be much better than it was in last year's two-win season.

Then again, would the Jets give their definitive plans at quarterback to another player before they signed with the team? As ESPN's Rich Cimini notes, that information could get out to the entire league if Davis ended up choosing another team in free agency. Perhaps he had those conversations once he signed on the dotted line?

Either way, Davis was given some sort of indication that Darnold will be under center when the regular season begins later this year. Only time will tell if Douglas, Saleh and all parties involved follow through with Darnold or make a change in plans.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), on Facebook (also @MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.