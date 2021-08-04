Jets Finally Add Veteran to Quarterback Room, Sign Josh Johnson

The Jets have finally added a veteran to their quarterback room.

New York signed 35-year-old signal-caller Josh Johnson, the team confirmed on Wednesday.

With rookie Zach Wilson and two other young quarterbacks—James Morgan and Mike White—on New York's roster, now the Jets have a well-traveled QB with plenty of experience in this league.

Johnson has changed teams 17 times since he entered the league back in 2008, drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers out of the University of San Diego. His most recent NFL snap came in 2018 with Washington, taking the field in four games and throwing for 590 yards.

The quarterback was actually a member of the Jets organization back in 2015, providing some depth for 10 days during the preseason.

Head coach Robert Saleh, who spent time with Johnson in San Francisco last year, said New York had been eyeing the veteran for quite some time leading up to training camp. Once it made sense with their roster to find him a spot, the Jets pulled the trigger.

"He’s a tremendous pro, he’s got a tremendous amount of energy to him," Saleh said Wednesday. "Just really glad that we were able to get him in there. He’s a big plus, a big addition to our quarterback room."

With Johnson's experience with the 49ers, he's already familiar with New York's scheme and should be able to transition seamlessly under Saleh and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.

Saleh prefaced, however, that the addition of Johnson won't preclude New York's other signal-callers from getting their reps and continue to develop.

"James Morgan and Mike White, they’re getting their run, they’re getting their practice reps, they’re going to get the preseason games," Saleh explained. "Not to say Josh won’t, but he’s got to spend these next few weeks catching back up and learning the nuances of this scheme."

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.