Morgan Moses Embracing Role as Mentor on Jets' Young Offensive Line

When a player signs with an NFL team late in the offseason, there's always a question of whether they will have time to mesh with their new teammates.

Will they only detract from chemistry developed prior to their arrival?

It is safe to say this won’t be a problem for new Jets offensive tackle Morgan Moses.

In a press conference Monday, the eight-year veteran discussed how well he has fit in right away. “It’s been a fresh breath of air. I feel welcomed here. It’s rejuvenating to be out here and to see the guys flying around and be a part of something that’s gonna be great,” said Moses.

The former third-round pick has quickly developed a strong relationship with fellow tackle Mekhi Becton, as both are from the Richmond, VA area. Moses met Becton at Washington’s training camp when the latter was in high school. Upon seeing him in camp, Moses was in awe of his young counterpart’s size.

“I thought I was a big dude, and then I lined up, and I’m like damn he’s blocking the shade from me,” said Moses with a smile.

How Morgan Moses Signing Strengthens New York's Rushing Attack, Depth

The UVA product is embracing the mentor role, as he looks to guide Becton and the rest of a talented, young offensive line.

“I’m willing to do whatever it takes to get the guys to the next level,” said Moses. “I think I’ve seen some things over my eight years of being in the NFL. I had a great teacher in Trent Williams when I was young, so it’s my job to spread that knowledge across the room.”

After being released by Washington in May, the 30-year-old signed a one-year, $3.6 million deal with Gang Green. Head coach Robert Saleh announced last week that Moses would be competing with George Fant for the starting right tackle job. If Moses plays 80% or more of the snaps, he can earn as much as $5.3 million this season with incentives.

The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder is expected to win the job, considering his strong level of play for years, including last season when he ranked 15th among tackles according to PFF.

Regardless of whether he starts, Moses has the makings of a great presence in the locker room, and New York must feel lucky to have him.

MORE:

Follow Jordy Fee-Platt on Twitter (@jfeep). Be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.