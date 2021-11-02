Skip to main content
    November 2, 2021
    Report: Jets Still Declining Trade Offers For Denzel Mims

    The New York Jets have reportedly continued to decline and turn down all trade requests for wide receiver Denzel Mims leading up to the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday
    Author:

    It's trade deadline day and the Jets' stance on trading Denzel Mims still hasn't changed.

    According to Brian Costello of the New York Post, New York has continued to receive calls for the wide receiver. They've declined each offer in the process.

    "The answer from the Jets has been a consistent 'No,'" Costello tweeted Tuesday morning.

    It's been a frustrating start to Mims' second season in the NFL. The wideout had an offseason illness, preventing him from battling for playing time leading up to the regular season. Then, in a loaded wide receiver room, Mims has been relegated to the sideline, rarely seeing the field even on weeks where he has been active.

    It took an injury to Corey Davis this past week for Mims to eclipse 20 snaps for the first time this season. Even then, he only had three targets, setting a season-high with 59 snaps on offense.

    Back in September, it was also reported that Gang Green was declining a slew of trade offers for Mims. Sure, it would be nice to recoup some value and address other positions on the roster—especially if Mims doesn't factor into the playing time equation—but clearly New York still values Mims as a high-upside wideout that factors into the organization's future. After all, that's why they drafted him in the second round in 2020.

    During Mims' rookie season, the wideout flashed some playmaking ability, totaling 357 receiving yards in nine games on 23 catches. Through Week 8 this year, Mims has just 109 yards through the air on six catches.

    Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

