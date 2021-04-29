Final NFL Mock Draft: Jets Take QB, Top Linebacker in First Round

We’re mere hours away from the start of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, but hey, one last mock draft never hurt anybody.

As the Jacksonville Jaguars’ clock ticks down to its final ten minutes, here’s a final look at how the first round might play out, and which names Joe Douglas and the Jets will send in on the draft card:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars - Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

2. New York Jets - Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

This pick isn’t exactly the best-kept secret in the draft. By all reports, the Jets have been blown away by Wilson, virtually locking this selection in after his Pro Day a month ago. Wilson’s accuracy, mobility and his knack for making tough throws from different angles will be the motivating factors for Douglas, as he looks to finally cash in on New York’s next franchise quarterback.

MORE: Why Zach Wilson is the Right Choice For the Jets at No. 2

3. San Francisco 49ers - Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

4. Atlanta Falcons - Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

5. Cincinnati Bengals - Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

6. Denver Broncos (via trade with Miami) - Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

7. Detroit Lions - Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

8. New England Patriots (via trade with Carolina) - Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

9. Miami Dolphins (via trade with Denver) - Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

10. Dallas Cowboys - Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

11. New York Giants - Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

12. Philadelphia Eagles - Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama

13. Los Angeles Chargers - Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

14. Minnesota Vikings - Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG, USC

15. Carolina Panthers (via trade with New England) - Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

16. Arizona Cardinals - Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

17. Las Vegas Raiders - Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

18. Miami Dolphins - Jaelan Phillips, Edge, Miami

19. Washington Football Team - Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

20. Chicago Bears - Tevin Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

21. Baltimore Ravens (via trade with Indianapolis) - Kwity Paye, Edge, Michigan

22. Tennessee Titans - Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss

23. New York Jets - Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

The Jets could go a number of directions here, but with the top few edge rushers, corners and offensive linemen off the board, Douglas turns to Owusu-Koramoah, a multi-dimensional linebacker whose range and coverage abilities can make him an anchor in Robert Saleh’s 4-3 defense.

MORE: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Could Elevate Jets Defense to New Heights

24. Pittsburgh Steelers - Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

25. Jacksonville Jaguars - Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

26. Cleveland Browns - Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

27. Indianapolis Colts (via trade with Baltimore) - Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame

28. New Orleans Saints - Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State

29. Green Bay Packers - Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

30. Buffalo Bills - Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

31. Baltimore Ravens - Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Landon Dickerson, C, Alabama

MORE MOCK DRAFTS:

Follow Max Schneider on Twitter (@Max_Schneider15). Be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.