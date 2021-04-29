Final NFL Mock Draft: Jets Take QB, Top Linebacker in First Round
We’re mere hours away from the start of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, but hey, one last mock draft never hurt anybody.
As the Jacksonville Jaguars’ clock ticks down to its final ten minutes, here’s a final look at how the first round might play out, and which names Joe Douglas and the Jets will send in on the draft card:
1. Jacksonville Jaguars - Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
2. New York Jets - Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
This pick isn’t exactly the best-kept secret in the draft. By all reports, the Jets have been blown away by Wilson, virtually locking this selection in after his Pro Day a month ago. Wilson’s accuracy, mobility and his knack for making tough throws from different angles will be the motivating factors for Douglas, as he looks to finally cash in on New York’s next franchise quarterback.
MORE: Why Zach Wilson is the Right Choice For the Jets at No. 2
3. San Francisco 49ers - Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State
4. Atlanta Falcons - Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
5. Cincinnati Bengals - Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
6. Denver Broncos (via trade with Miami) - Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
7. Detroit Lions - Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU
8. New England Patriots (via trade with Carolina) - Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
9. Miami Dolphins (via trade with Denver) - Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern
10. Dallas Cowboys - Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
11. New York Giants - Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
12. Philadelphia Eagles - Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama
13. Los Angeles Chargers - Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
14. Minnesota Vikings - Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG, USC
15. Carolina Panthers (via trade with New England) - Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
16. Arizona Cardinals - Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern
17. Las Vegas Raiders - Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa
18. Miami Dolphins - Jaelan Phillips, Edge, Miami
19. Washington Football Team - Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
20. Chicago Bears - Tevin Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State
21. Baltimore Ravens (via trade with Indianapolis) - Kwity Paye, Edge, Michigan
22. Tennessee Titans - Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss
23. New York Jets - Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
The Jets could go a number of directions here, but with the top few edge rushers, corners and offensive linemen off the board, Douglas turns to Owusu-Koramoah, a multi-dimensional linebacker whose range and coverage abilities can make him an anchor in Robert Saleh’s 4-3 defense.
MORE: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Could Elevate Jets Defense to New Heights
24. Pittsburgh Steelers - Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
25. Jacksonville Jaguars - Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU
26. Cleveland Browns - Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama
27. Indianapolis Colts (via trade with Baltimore) - Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame
28. New Orleans Saints - Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State
29. Green Bay Packers - Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
30. Buffalo Bills - Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
31. Baltimore Ravens - Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Landon Dickerson, C, Alabama
MORE MOCK DRAFTS:
- Draft Insider Predicts Jets Will Trade Up in First Round to Get 'Top-Rated Guard'
- 2021 SI Team Publisher Mock Draft: Jets Secure QB, Address Offensive Line in First Round
- Jets Four-Round Mock Draft: New York Adds Playmakers at Six Different Positions
Follow Max Schneider on Twitter (@Max_Schneider15). Be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.