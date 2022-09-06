Jets' Tight End Tyler Conklin Looks Like Free Agent Steal

Tyler Conklin had a breakout season for Minnesota in 2021 before leaving for New York.

The tight-end signed a three-year $21 million dollar free-agent deal with the Jets, and I must say, I am impressed.

Signing Conklin is a good acquisition by Jets' General Manager Joe Douglas. It is a good acquisition because it fits what was needed.

It is no secret New York has not gotten enough production out of their tight-end position over the past couple of seasons.

In 2021, Jets' tight-ends put up 50 catches and it took them five players to do so (Ryan Griffin, Tyler Kroft, Kenny Yeboah, Trevon Wesco and Daniel Brown).

Those 50 catches represented the second-worst (No. 31) production out of the tight-end position of any team in the league. Only Carolina got less out of their tight ends (45 catches).

To put those 50 catches into further perspective, six teams in the NFL had 100+ catches out of the tight-end position (Dolphins, Ravens, Chiefs, Broncos, Falcons and Buccaneers).

That's twice as much production, which is too much of a margin.

2020 wasn't any better. In fact, it was worse.

Jets' tight ends only managed to put up 45 catches in this season among five players (Chris Herndon, Ryan Griffin, Lawrence Cager, Daniel Brown and Trevon Wesco).

Again, that low number of receptions out of the tight-end position put the Jets towards the bottom of the league (No. 28).

Three teams (Raiders, Chiefs and Eagles) all put up 100+ catches out of their tight-ends that season.

This explains why Douglas went out and made the big investment in the tight-end position this off-season (Conklin and C.J. Uzomah), and drafted Jeremy Ruckert in the third round.

New York had to give it their best shot to bring in players who can move the meter at tight end.

Conklin put up 61 receptions on 87 targets for the Vikings all by himself last season.

That seems to be a good start.

There is a lot to like about Conklin, and if anything he looks like a steal in free agency.

Conklin is durable (only missing one game in his first four seasons) and he is just starting to peak. Frankly, I am surprised Minnesota did not make more of an effort to retain him because was a big part of their offense. Conklin was also quarterback Kirk Cousins' main security blanket in the short passing game.

In 2021, Conklin was Minnesota's fourth-leading pass catcher and he was their top non wide-receiver in terms of receiving production.

Grading Tyler Conklin

6-foot-3, 254 pounds

2021 Minnesota game film reviewed: (9/26) SEA, (10/31) DAL and (12/5) DET

Grade: B+ (Good player, but not elite; he's good enough to win with)

Scouting Report

Athletic high energy receiving option in the short to intermediate range and he works at blocking. Participated in 80.98% of the snap count last season. Tends to line up in tight, but can line-up on the outside standing up. Decent release and has building speed as a route runner. Labors a little when breaking down in routes, but does a good job using his frame to shield out defenders. Excellent short range receiving option and safety valve with long arms. Tends to get open and runs all the short routes well. Nice chip and release route. He is a competitive receiver who will take what he can after receptions. Strong and dependable hands. Mostly works in the short range, but don't fall asleep on him because he can get into the intermediate portion of the field and cause damage. Below average staying in to pass block solo on the perimeter. Gave up some pressures. Gives it everything he has to give as a run blocker with mixed results. Lacks playing strength and ability to sustain, but gets after it and stays after it. Well-rounded.

Bottom Line

There is a lot of terminology and jargon associated with scouting.

However, it all comes down to one thing.

Can this player help us win games?

The answer with Conklin is a resounding yes.

Conklin is a good football player and a great off-season addition to this roster.

It would not surprise me if he ended up being the Jets' leading receiver this season.

