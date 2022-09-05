The Jets Need To Be More Aggressive This Season

Albert Einstein defined insanity as doing the same over and over and expecting different results.

Last season the offensive and defensive play calling on the Jets resulted in a 4-13 record.

New York ranked No. 28 in points scored (310) and they allowed the most points of any team in the league last season (504).

It doesn't take a genius to understand things didn't turn out well.

If New York hopes to improve this season, it begins by becoming more aggressive. There is no way they can do the same things they did last season and expect a different result.

The Jets need to get outside of the box, take chances and do the unexpected on offense, defense and special teams.

Offense

Last season, the Jets averaged 6.6 yards per passing attempt (6th worst). To put that number in perspective, they were tied with Detroit in this category, and watching Detroit's offense was like watching paint dry.

Out of the five teams that were worse (Giants, Steelers, Panthers, Jaguars and Dolphins) three finished with a losing record (Giants, Panthers and Jaguars) and two managed to win nine games (Steelers and Dolphins).

Having a low average yards-per-pass attempt indicates that a team is not trying hard enough to aggressively drive the ball downfield.

These offenses that revolve around a conservative short passing game, need to have receivers who are adept at picking up ample yardage after the catch.

Otherwise, it takes stringing too many of these short passes together to score without things breaking down (dropped passes, penalties, turnovers, etc).

That was the problem.

The Jets could not put enough of these shorter passes together, and they ended up punting the ball away the tenth-most times in the league (71).

New York needs to drive the ball further downfield this season.

The offense needs to take more deep shots. Even if they are not completed, there is the chance of drawing a pass interference call and that advances the ball just the same.

To put this into further perspective, the two teams in last year's Super Bowl, Los Angeles and Cincinnati were extremely aggressive in this particular category.

The Rams were No. 3 (8.1 yards) and the Bengals were No. 1 (8.7 yards) per pass attempt.

Defense

Last season, the Jets were tied with the Jaguars for the second-fewest interceptions (7) and they ranked No. 25 with 33 sacks.

In today's pass happy league, the name of the game is stopping the opponent's passing game, and the Jets obviously failed to do that.

New York gave up the most yardage of any team in the NFL (6,760 yards) and they gave up the most drives resulting in a score (48.9%).

In other words, opposing offenses moved the ball at will and the Jets were anything but aggressive.

This is the reason why New York General Manager Joe Douglas put forth so much effort this offseason acquiring defensive backs and pass rushers, both through free agency and through the draft.

Now the question becomes, did he select the right ones?

Time will tell.

Head Coach Robert Saleh has got to get rid of this idea that the 4-3 cover 3 defensive scheme he learned under Pete Carroll is going to work in New York.

From my research it takes more talent to be successful with it than the Jets have.

Saleh needs to stop being so inflexible.

He needs to build a defensive scheme that adjusts to the strengths of his current personnel opposed to trying to make his personnel adjust to his scheme that he seems absolutely dependent on.

Special Teams

This is the number one area the Jets can catch opponent's off-guard and create more offensive opportunities.

Punting and field goal situations are like hitting the snooze button on the alarm clock.

Mix it up, run a fake.

Don't wait until the end of the game in a desperate situation to attempt an onside kick.

Run an onside kick on the opening kickoff when nobody is expecting it.

Get more aggressive.

