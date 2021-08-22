Jets' Tight End Has Distinguished Himself As One of Zach Wilson's Favorite Targets

Through two preseason games, it's clear that Corey Davis is New York's top wide receiver.

Davis and rookie quarterback Zach Wilson have solidified the chemistry that was building in training camp in just a few quarters of in-game action. The wideout has already hauled in six passes from Wilson for a total of 88 yards.

That said, there's another player on offense that's distinguishing himself as one of Wilson's favorite targets, especially in the red zone.

Tyler Kroft, signed this offseason to bolster New York's tight end room with another veteran, caught both of Wilson's two touchdown passes in Green Bay on Saturday.

Early in the second quarter on Saturday, Wilson stood tall in the pocket, floating a pass over the middle to the tight end. WIlson dropped the ball in a spot where only Kroft could make the grab, allowing him to rise up before falling back into the end zone.

After the game, Kroft said that Wilson's ball—and his first professional touchdown pass (albeit in the preseason)—was a perfect pass.

"Right off the snap, the near safety started pushing into the middle of the field and the backer was coming to me. So I knew he was trying to play me man," Kroft explained. "We had a double move on and the safety kept pushing to the middle. So I was trying to keep it as skinny as I could. And Zach threw a perfect ball away from the safety and just kind of protected me as much as he could."

Wilson added that Kroft did a good job staying in the seam while the quarterback looked off the defensive back.

"I just tried to put the ball on his back shoulder a little bit, keep it away from that safety. He’s a big body, he’ll take a shot. And he got into the end zone. It was a good route. Good execution.”

Later, Wilson found Kroft in the flat and the tight end did the rest, scampering down the sideline for another 18-yard score.

Kroft wasn't on the field for as long as some of the other tight ends, but his play in training camp and these first two preseason games is certainly lifting him up on New York's depth chart. As much as others on the roster—like Chris Herndon and Trevon Wesco—have been on the Jets for a few years now, this new offensive scheme puts all members of the TE room on the same playing field.

When it comes to his part in that offense in 2021, Kroft said he prides himself on embracing whatever role his coaches give him. It's been a few years since he's played a full season—appearing in all 16 games and setting a career-high with 404 receiving yards and seven touchdown catches with the Bengals in 2017—but with the way his body is feeling, this could be a big year.

"My last couple years, I did get snake bit with a couple injuries so it's good finally having my body back," Kroft told reporters. "My first five or six years in the NFL, I played around 245 or 250. I'm 260 now, so I feel like I've finally got my legs back under me. So it's cool being put into a position where I can make some plays."

