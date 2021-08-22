Wilson's Near-Perfect Day Spearheads Jets Victory in Green Bay

Robert Saleh is modest in his expectations for his rookie quarterback.

“For him, the results sometimes will be good and sometimes will be bad,” Saleh said of Wilson. “It’s all about stacking the good days.”

After last week’s strong showing against the Giants, Wilson did just that. Saturday was a good day, one that Jets fans needed badly after the devastating news of Carl Lawson’s torn Achilles earlier in the week. They got it in the form of an outstanding outing from Wilson, who completed 9-of-11 passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns en route to a 23-14 win over the Packers.

In a week marred by injuries (there were more in this game), the Jets can find solace in the play of their rookie quarterback. Now, they can return home and tend to their wounds before next week’s preseason finale against the Eagles.

Wilson Carves Up Packers Defense

The Jets really couldn’t have asked for a better performance from Wilson. After a shaky week of joint practices, he buckled down and delivered when he needed to most. Three straight completions to start the game put the Jets in position to score first with a field goal. The drive featured a crucial third-down conversion on a 24-yard rocket from Wilson to Corey Davis. The window opened for a second, and Wilson immediately found it, showcasing his trademark arm strength.

Later in the first quarter, after another third down conversion, Wilson felt pressure coming up the middle, rolled to his right, and fired a pass down the right sideline into the waiting arms of Davis. Aaron Rodgers didn’t suit up for the Packers on Saturday, but the quick flick of the wrist to launch a ball down the sideline off-platform looked awfully familiar to the Green Bay faithful. Two plays later, Wilson dropped back, looked right, looked left, moved the free safety with his eyes and threw a dart over the middle to Tyler Kroft for his first career touchdown. The progression and the ball placement—Wilson threw it to Kroft’s back shoulder to shield him from a big hit—showed the poise of a veteran.

There have only been two preseason games, both against backup defenses, but Wilson continues to check all the boxes. He’s been the most productive of the five first-round rookie quarterbacks thus far and doesn’t look fazed by the overall speed of the game. He’s 5-for-5 for 94 yards on throws 10-plus yards down the field this preseason. It might be easy to overreact in August, but it’s hard not to get excited by the kid.

Receiving Threats Emerge

The Jets made a splash this offseason, signing Corey Davis to a three-year, $37.5M deal. Through two preseason games, it’s clear his workload is going to reflect that salary. Davis is unabashedly the number one wide receiver in New York.

More than half of Wilson’s targets went his way on Saturday, which he parlayed into four catches for 70 yards. The Jets have unleashed the full route tree early, too. Just yesterday, Davis was targeted on a bubble screen, a post, a curl, a short out, a crossing route and a double move. He’s been the premier target on third downs as well. Elijah Moore has dazzled in training camp and hasn’t played in either preseason game, but it’s hard to imagine he’ll be able to usurp Davis as Wilson’s top target.

It was Kroft, however, not Davis, that was the recipient of both touchdown passes on Saturday. The newly-signed tight end from the Buffalo Bills has been taking first-team snaps throughout camp and finally showed what his role can be at its best in this offense. He made a great catch in the seam and held onto the ball through contact for the first touchdown from 18 yards out. On the very next drive, he caught a short pass and made a man miss before plowing his way in for the score. Kroft is already a better blocker than Chris Herndon, and his performance in the passing game yesterday likely supplanted his status as the top tight end on the roster.

Backups Bully Jets Starting Defense

The Packers sat 32 players yesterday, including all of their offensive starters. Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love were among the 32. So when Green Bay trotted out Kurt Benkert at quarterback, things figured to be a cake walk for the Jets starting defense. Instead, Benkert and the backup offense marched right down the field on two of their first three drives for touchdowns. AJ Dillon had his way in the run game, rushing four times for 28 yards. Malik Taylor caught four passes for 66 yards. There were missed tackles, penalties and four-man rushes that didn’t sniff the pocket.

Still, the Jets’ starting unit was missing quite a few pieces due to injury. Lawson is done for the year, but Quinnen Williams, Sheldon Rankins, Blessuan Austin and Vinny Curry all missed Saturday’s game due to injury. Lamarcus Joyner didn’t play for personal reasons. Jarrad Davis suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter. Isaiah Dunn and Tanzel Smart were forced into starting reps and struggled to hold their own. Things are going to get better as this group gets healthier. The backups pitching a shutout in the second half should earn some guys more playing time and patch up some of the holes. But if this defense is going to be competitive after losing Lawson, Saleh is going to have to work some magic.

Quick Hitters

The offensive line was much-improved this week. The starters allowed just one pressure even without Morgan Moses, who missed the game for personal reasons. Vera-Tucker’s return will only improve things.

Matt Ammendola, the only kicker left in camp, was perfect. He made both extra points and nailed field goals from 30, 46 and 54 yards, the last of which would’ve been good from 64.

JT Hassell had a sack and a forced fumble. With Ashtyn Davis still hurt, he could push Sharrod Neasman for the last safety spot.

Tevin Coleman and Ty Johnson split work with the first team. Michael Carter played with the backups, but was productive, rushing 10 times for 52 yards.

Lamar Jackson, who was waived earlier in the week, was re-signed following Lawson’s injury. He made a nice play on a deep ball for an interception.

MORE:

Follow Max Schneider on Twitter (@Max_Schneider15). Be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.