Jets To 'Evaluate' Will Fuller in Free Agency; WR Could Follow Deshaun Watson This Offseason

Looks like it's only a matter of time until another star leaves Houston.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, wide receiver Will Fuller is "moving on" from the Texans and may choose the New York Jets in free agency.

Fowler delivered the latest news on Fuller Sunday morning on SportsCenter. Here's what the NFL insider had to say about the veteran wideout, as noted by Bleacher Report.

"I believe the New York Jets, from what I'm hearing, are looking for yards-after-catch ability, speed on the perimeter," Fowler said. "Will Fuller will be one of those receivers they'll evaluate that brings that to the table."

New York could certainly benefit from Fuller's playmaking ability. The 26-year-old had a career-high 879 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 2020, playing in only 11 games. Over five NFL seasons, the former first-rounder has 3,110 receiving yards, 24 touchdowns and 209 total receptions.

Fuller has never played in more than 14 games in a single season. Imagine the numbers he can put up if he's able to stay on the field for an entire campaign.

This isn't the first time Fowler has linked Fuller to Gang Green. Last week, in a piece highlighting the NFL's top 50 free agents, the insider explained that New York is "taking a look" at both Fuller and Steelers' wideout Juju Smith-Schuster.

For what it's worth, when it came time to break down Fuller's free agency, Fowler picked the New England Patriots as the receiver's best fit (mentioning the Miami Dolphins as well).

There's also a chance that even if Fuller is recruited by several organizations, he decides to follow his quarterback and sign wherever Deshaun Watson lands. Again, that means the Jets are in the running.

Report: If the Texans Trade Deshaun Watson, It Will Be to the Jets

Whether it's Fuller, Smith-Schuster, Allen Robinson from the Chicago Bears or another free agent, odds are the Jets use some of their cap space to land a top target at wide receiver. For the team that's had the worst offense in football the last two seasons, and may have a change at quarterback, don't be surprised if a good chunk of money this offseason is devoted to a weapon at that position.

No matter who is under center in green and white—Sam Darnold, Zach Wilson or Deshaun Watson—this offense will benefit significantly by adding someone like Fuller to line up alongside fellow wideouts Jamison Crowder and Denzel Mims.

