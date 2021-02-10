Report: If the Texans Trade Deshaun Watson, It Will Be to the Jets

Jets fans, you might want to sit down for this...

John McClain, who has covered the Texans for close to five decades, said Wednesday that if Houston trades Deshaun Watson this offseason, it'll be to only one team.

"If they traded him, it would be [to] the Jets," McClain said in an interview with SportsRadio 610 in Houston.

McClain went on to explain that Houston isn't reaching out to other teams regarding a possible trade for their star quarterback. Plus, the organization isn't making Watson available in those conversations when other franchises have inquired over the last several weeks.

"Doesn’t mean they won’t do it eventually, but I guarantee you if they did it, [it] would not be for Carson Wentz and the Eagles,” McClain said.

The veteran reporter recently revealed that he expects Houston's asking price for Watson to be two first-round picks, two additional draft selections and a pair of "young defensive starters, at the least."

If this plugged-in reporter is right, that means Watson won't be moved unless New York blows them away with a package they can't refuse. After all, the Jets are arguably in the best position to make this trade happen with the organization's surplus of draft capital.

Maybe the package that New York hypothetically sends to Houston would feature picks that the Jets end up acquiring in a trade for Sam Darnold. New York has reportedly taken calls about their current quarterback and would certainly look to move him elsewhere if they can get their hands on a player like Watson.

It all comes back to Watson in the end, as the 25-year-old can choose his destination thanks to his no-trade clause. The star is reportedly interested in playing for the Jets, though, so that should end up being the least of New York's worries if they attempt to get this deal done.

