Jets Trade For James Robinson, Replace Injured Breece Hall

General manager Joe Douglas and the Jets wasted no time filling a gaping hole in their running back room.

One day after New York's Breece Hall tore his ACL in a win over the Broncos, an abrupt conclusion to his stellar rookie season, the Jets have acquired running back James Robinson from the Jaguars, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

In exchange for Robinson, New York is sending a conditional sixth-round pick to Jacksonville. It could become a fifth-round pick for the Jaguars, Rapoport said.

Robinson, 24, is a former undrafted free agent, playing in his third NFL season. As a rookie in 2020, Robinson racked up 1,070 rushing yards on 240 carries in 14 games played, scoring seven touchdowns. He added 344 receiving yards and three scores through the air that year as well.

His numbers have cooled down since then. As a sophomore last year, the Illinois St. product had 767 rushing yards on 164 touches across 14 games. Through seven games this season, the running back has accumulated 340 rushing yards with three scores.

All told, Robinson has 2,177 rushing yards to his name on 485 carries. He's rushed for more than 100 yards in six different contests and averages 4.5 yards per attempt.

Replacing Hall is impossible. The second-round pick was arguably New York's best player on offense in 2022, a much-needed spark plug that's played a key role in this offense's breakout season.

Still, Robinson gives the Jets another young back that can do some damage, a stud to complement Michael Carter, Ty Johnson and the rest of New York's running back room going forward.

It also shows that Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh and this entire organization are buying in at 5-2, taking an aggressive approach ahead of this year's trade deadline. More moves could be on the way as New York looks to put an end to their decade-long postseason drought.

