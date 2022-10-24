Skip to main content

Jets Fear Breece Hall Suffered Season-Ending Knee Injury in Win Over Broncos

Hall was escorted back to the locker room after suffering a knee injury in the second quarter, a devastating blow for New York's offense.
The Jets stepped up in the fourth quarter on Sunday, securing their fourth win in a row.

New York's hard-fought victory over the Broncos came at a cost, though. 

Rookie running back Breece Hall was ruled out in the first half with a knee injury, needing to be helped off the field after a short run in the second quarter. 

After the game, head coach Robert Saleh delivered an update on the rising star's status, the type of news the Jets and their fans were dreading.

"Breece doesn't look good," Saleh told reporters. "He's got his knee. Initial diagnosis is not good, but we'll see tomorrow."

By "not good," Saleh means Hall's ACL. 

It's not official yet. Hall will have more tests in the coming days. All signs point toward the rookie missing an extended period of time, though, likely the rest of the 2022 season. 

Hall had been a much-needed spark on offense through the first six weeks of the season for this surging team. That same explosiveness carried over into the first quarter on Sunday against Denver's elite defense.

Shot out of a cannon, Hall gave the Jets an early lead with a 62-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, the longest rush of his Jets career. 

Factoring in his 72 yards on Sunday, Hall has rushed for 463 yards in six-plus games, racking up 681 yards from scrimmage.

The rookie took to social media after the win, showing he was in good spirits despite the crushing injury news, tweeting the following:

