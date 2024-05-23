New York Jets Trade Proposal Lands Rodgers Another Star Wide Receiver
The New York Jets offense has seen tremendous growth during the offseason. Landing Mike Williams, Tyron Smith, and Malachi Corley, the Jets offense should be much better than it was a season ago.
As a unit, New York was one of the worst offenses in football.
They scored just 15.8 points per game, ranked 22nd in rushing yards per game, and ranked 30th in passing yards per game.
Much of the offensive struggles were due to Zach Wilson, but there were other factors, too.
Breece Hall isn't at fault for the lack of rushing yards for the Jets last season, and it'd only make sense if he has a career year. Finally having a competent offensive line and a quarterback who defenses have to worry about, Hall should be the best he's ever been, which is a very scary thought for the rest of the NFL.
This Super Bowl window is small as Aaron Rodgers is 40 years old. While he very well could play for the next few years, that's not too common. Joe Douglas must go all out now as New York truly doesn't know how long this window might last.
Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report proposed a deal that'd send the Jets a win-now player.
His trade proposal would land Denver Broncos star receiver Courtland Sutton for a 2025 second-round pick and a 2025 third-round pick.
"Sutton would give the Jets two star wide receivers. He would allow Mike Williams and rookie Malachi Corley to play supporting roles to him and [Garrett] Wilson," Tansey wrote on Wednesday.
The Broncos aren't expected to have a great season, meaning Sutton could want to be traded to a team with a chance to win a Super Bowl.
He's posted at least 700 yards in every full season he's played, including his 2019 season where he had 1,112 yards. Last year, he finished with 772 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Giving Rodgers another weapon would only help their chances at achieving their ultimate goal, and it's an idea that Douglas should entertain.