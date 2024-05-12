Star Wide Receiver's Potential Regression Could Haunt New York Jets
There are high expectations placed upon the New York Jets entering the upcoming season based upon Aaron Rodgers being healthy and their defense continuing to be showered with accolades.
With it already being Year 2 of the Rodgers era after Year 1 was tragically cut short, the Jets might be the biggest unknown in all of football.
That's not stopping certain analysts from projecting this team will reach their ceiling and could be the AFC representatives in the Super Bowl.
But for that to happen, they'll need everything to go right.
One thing that could cause a hiccup is if Mike Williams regresses coming off his torn ACL.
After being applauded for signing the big-play receiver to a one-year deal that is worth up to $15 million, that unit could be an issue again outside of Garrett Wilson if he isn't able to be the player that he's been throughout his career.
"Williams is coming off a torn ACL, will turn 30 this year, and already has a long history of back and neck injuries. His outlook is troubling. While he offers a tantalizing ceiling, he is nowhere near a lock to hit that ceiling when considering all of the red flags," writes Michael Nania of Jet X.
That's really the thing that New York is weighing here.
From 2019-2022 when he was a full-time starter, Williams recorded two 1,000-plus yard receiving seasons and caught 20 total touchdowns.
He's someone who can provide a boost to the Jets if he's healthy.
But if he's not, then they will, once again, be relying on Wilson to be special and hope that their rookie Malachi Corley can provide an immediate impact.
On the flip side, if Williams looks like the wide receiver who has averaged 71.6 receiving yards per game the past three years, then New York will finally have an offense that can compliment their dominant defense.