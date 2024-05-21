New York Jets Coach Robert Saleh Gives Promising Update on Aaron Rodgers
As the New York Jets saw during the 2023-24 season, their success is likely going to fall on the shoulders of Aaron Rodgers' health. The all-time great quarterback was hurt during the first drive of last season and as a result, the Jets once again didn't have the season they were hoping to have.
Barring any injuries, they look to be a much better team than they were last season. Even outside of Rodgers' health, Joe Douglas made moves to better this roster, a big need. It was a refreshing sign to see him make moves around Rodgers instead of chalking up the lack of success last season to Zach Wilson taking over.
While Wilson was a big part of the struggles, there were other clear needs that had to be addressed and he did just that. Now, all New York fans can hope for is that Rodgers stays healthy and they put a product on the field worth supporting.
A step in the right direction, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network tweeted on Tuesday that head coach Robert Saleh said Rodgers is doing everything.
"Jets coach Robert Saleh tells reporters that QB Aaron Rodgers is “doing everything" in practice. Expected, but significant as he puts 2023 behind him."
A full offseason off his injury will allow Rodgers and the rest of the offense to get comfortable with each other. The Jets added multiple key pieces on that end in Mike Williams, Tyron Smith, and others, so getting them up to speed with the 40-year-old quarterback will be a help.
Last season is behind them and New York understands the expectations on them this season. Rodgers will be the focus point, and rightfully so, but the rest of the roster is ready to prove they belong in a big way. It's an exciting time for Jets fans as they look to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2010.