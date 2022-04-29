Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Jets Trade Up With Titans, Pick Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson

New York sent three picks to the Titans in exchange for a first- and third-round selection.

There were reports before the NFL draft that the Jets could pick Florida State pass rusher Jermaine Johnson with the No. 4 pick.

New York went on to consider taking Johnson with their second first-round pick at No. 10 overall.

They got him at No. 26.

Trading up with the Titans, New York took advantage of a top prospect slipping through the first round. In exchange for the No. 26 pick (and a third-rounder from the Titans), New York sent the No. 35, No. 69 and No. 163 picks to Tennessee.

Johnson began his college career at Georgia before eventually transferring to Florida State. In one season with the Seminoles, the EDGE went off, setting new career highs with 17.5 tackles for loss, 70 total tackles and 11.5 sacks.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

New York had a chance to pick a pass rusher early on. Kayvon Thibodeaux was on the board when they were on the clock at No. 4—he was taken by the New York Giants with the next selection. 

Since they waited until later in the first to grab Johnson, sacrificing some of their accumulated draft capital to move back into the first, New York was able to address three positions with impactful prospects on Thursday night. Johnson will join Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner (No. 4 overall pick) and Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson (No. 10 overall pick) in what's looking like a skilled rookie class.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

In This Article (1)

New York Jets
New York Jets

New York Jets CB Ahmad Gardner at 2022 NFL Draft
News

Jets Add 'Sauce' to Secondary; What it Means For New York

By Max Goodman45 minutes ago
Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson celebrates touchdown with Buckeyes fans
News

Jets Select Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson With No. 10 Pick in 2022 NFL Draft

By Max Goodman1 hour ago
Cincinnati CB Ahmad Gardner plays defense
News

New York Jets Select Cincinnati CB Ahmad Gardner With No. 4 Pick in 2022 NFL Draft

By Max Goodman2 hours ago
Jets GM Joe Douglas at practice
News

Last Minute Bold Predictions For New York Jets in First Round of 2022 NFL Draft

By Max Goodman5 hours ago
NC State left tackle Ikem Ekwonu warming up
News

Why Ikem Ekwonu's Availability Is Key to First Round For Jets

By Max Goodman9 hours ago
Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson lines up on defense
News

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Aidan Hutchinson Slips to Jets at No. 4, New York Trades Up in First Round

By Max Goodman12 hours ago
49ers WR Deebo Samuel with Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson
News

2022 NFL Draft: Ex-Jets Scout Predicts Three Blockbuster Trades in Final First Round Mock

By Daniel KellyApr 27, 2022
New York Jets QB Zach Wilson with San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel
News

Jets' Zach Wilson Weighs in on Deebo Samuel Trade Rumors

By Max GoodmanApr 27, 2022