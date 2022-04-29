Jets Trade Up With Titans, Pick Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson

New York sent three picks to the Titans in exchange for a first- and third-round selection.

There were reports before the NFL draft that the Jets could pick Florida State pass rusher Jermaine Johnson with the No. 4 pick.

New York went on to consider taking Johnson with their second first-round pick at No. 10 overall.

They got him at No. 26.

Trading up with the Titans, New York took advantage of a top prospect slipping through the first round. In exchange for the No. 26 pick (and a third-rounder from the Titans), New York sent the No. 35, No. 69 and No. 163 picks to Tennessee.

Johnson began his college career at Georgia before eventually transferring to Florida State. In one season with the Seminoles, the EDGE went off, setting new career highs with 17.5 tackles for loss, 70 total tackles and 11.5 sacks.

New York had a chance to pick a pass rusher early on. Kayvon Thibodeaux was on the board when they were on the clock at No. 4—he was taken by the New York Giants with the next selection.

Since they waited until later in the first to grab Johnson, sacrificing some of their accumulated draft capital to move back into the first, New York was able to address three positions with impactful prospects on Thursday night. Johnson will join Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner (No. 4 overall pick) and Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson (No. 10 overall pick) in what's looking like a skilled rookie class.

