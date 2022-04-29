New York Jets Select Cincinnati CB Ahmad Gardner With No. 4 Pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The Jets just added some Sauce to their secondary.

One month ago, Jets head coach Robert Saleh joked that he and New York's general manager Joe Douglas would have a "bare-knuckle boxing match" to decide who they would pick with the No. 4 overall selection in the 2022 NFL draft.

While Saleh wanted to add an EDGE to his defensive line, Douglas loves his offensive linemen, as he's proved over the last few years.

As it turns out, the Jets didn't address either of those two position groups with their first of two first-round picks on Thursday night.

Instead, New York decided to select Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner with the No. 4 pick, adding arguably the best defensive back from this year's draft class.

For a team that had the worst defense in all of football a year ago—allowing a league-worst 397.6 yards and 29.6 points per game—Gardner is a prospect that will have an immediate, tangible impact on New York's defense.

Gardner didn't allow a single touchdown during his career at Cincinnati. He racked up nine interceptions and 16 passes defended across three college seasons.

In a division with star receivers like Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs and DeVante Parker, the Jets need a top cornerback in their secondary, a player ready to shut those opponents down multiple times a year. Gardner is poised to do just that in green and white.

New York has one more opportunity to make a pick here in the first round. Courtesy of the Jamal Adams trade with the Seahawks, the Jets hold the No. 10 pick as well.

Now that they've addressed their secondary with Gardner, don't be surprised if New York snags one of the top wide receivers with their second first-rounder. USC's Drake London, Alabama's Jameson Williams and Ohio State's Garrett Wilson will be in the mix.

There's also a chance that New York makes some sort of trade, as they did during the first round last year, grabbing guard Alijah Vera-Tucker. Douglas said earlier this offseason that he's willing to trade that pick, so it's certainly on the table.

Keep an eye on those Deebo Samuel rumors as well. It's still feasible that New York could go all-in and acquire the 49ers superstar playmaker, if San Francisco does in fact make him available.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.