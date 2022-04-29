Skip to main content
NFL Draft

New York Jets Select Cincinnati CB Ahmad Gardner With No. 4 Pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The Jets just added some Sauce to their secondary.

One month ago, Jets head coach Robert Saleh joked that he and New York's general manager Joe Douglas would have a "bare-knuckle boxing match" to decide who they would pick with the No. 4 overall selection in the 2022 NFL draft.

While Saleh wanted to add an EDGE to his defensive line, Douglas loves his offensive linemen, as he's proved over the last few years.

As it turns out, the Jets didn't address either of those two position groups with their first of two first-round picks on Thursday night.

Instead, New York decided to select Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner with the No. 4 pick, adding arguably the best defensive back from this year's draft class.

For a team that had the worst defense in all of football a year ago—allowing a league-worst 397.6 yards and 29.6 points per game—Gardner is a prospect that will have an immediate, tangible impact on New York's defense. 

Gardner didn't allow a single touchdown during his career at Cincinnati. He racked up nine interceptions and 16 passes defended across three college seasons.

In a division with star receivers like Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs and DeVante Parker, the Jets need a top cornerback in their secondary, a player ready to shut those opponents down multiple times a year. Gardner is poised to do just that in green and white.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

New York has one more opportunity to make a pick here in the first round. Courtesy of the Jamal Adams trade with the Seahawks, the Jets hold the No. 10 pick as well.

Now that they've addressed their secondary with Gardner, don't be surprised if New York snags one of the top wide receivers with their second first-rounder. USC's Drake London, Alabama's Jameson Williams and Ohio State's Garrett Wilson will be in the mix.

There's also a chance that New York makes some sort of trade, as they did during the first round last year, grabbing guard Alijah Vera-Tucker. Douglas said earlier this offseason that he's willing to trade that pick, so it's certainly on the table.

Keep an eye on those Deebo Samuel rumors as well. It's still feasible that New York could go all-in and acquire the 49ers superstar playmaker, if San Francisco does in fact make him available. 

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

In This Article (1)

New York Jets
New York Jets

Jets GM Joe Douglas at practice
News

Last Minute Bold Predictions For New York Jets in First Round of 2022 NFL Draft

By Max Goodman2 hours ago
NC State left tackle Ikem Ekwonu warming up
News

Why Ikem Ekwonu's Availability Is Key to First Round For Jets

By Max Goodman6 hours ago
Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson lines up on defense
News

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Aidan Hutchinson Slips to Jets at No. 4, New York Trades Up in First Round

By Max Goodman9 hours ago
49ers WR Deebo Samuel with Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson
News

2022 NFL Draft: Ex-Jets Scout Predicts Three Blockbuster Trades in Final First Round Mock

By Daniel Kelly23 hours ago
New York Jets QB Zach Wilson with San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel
News

Jets' Zach Wilson Weighs in on Deebo Samuel Trade Rumors

By Max GoodmanApr 27, 2022
Jets LT Mekhi Becton with NC State LT Ikem Ekwonu and Jets GM Joe Douglas
News

How This Mekhi Becton Rumor Changes the Jets' Draft Strategy

By Blake PaceApr 27, 2022
San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel runs with football
News

Jets Are 'Front-Runners' to Make Deebo Samuel Trade

By Max GoodmanApr 27, 2022
Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux smiles on the sideline
News

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Jets Pick Pass Rusher, Wide Receiver in First Round

By Max SchneiderApr 27, 2022