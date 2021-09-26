Report: Jets Turning Down Trade Requests For Denzel Mims

The New York Jets have reportedly turned down requests from other teams to trade for wide receiver Denzel Mims. Mims hasn't had any playing time this season with the Jets.

Even if Denzel Mims doesn't have a role with the Jets right now, New York isn't considering a trade.

In fact, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Jets have actually turned away a handful of organizations that have reached out with trade offers for the second-year wide receiver.

Mims was inactive last week against the Patriots, coming off a one-catch performance in Week 1 where he played in just three snaps.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh explained following New York's Week 2 loss that Mims needs to either beat out other members of the Jets' talented wide receiver room for more reps or prove he's capable of playing on special teams.

That's a result of improvements at the wideout position this offseason, adding Corey Davis and Keelan Cole in free agency, drafting Elijah Moore and bringing back Jamison Crowder (who has yet to play this season due to injury). Also, Mims missed valuable time this offseason while he was working back from an illness.

On paper, it seems like a trade could benefit both sides, right? If the Jets don't plan on using Mims this year (with Braxton Berrios playing well and Jeff Smith serving as New York's starting gunner on special teams), then why not start over by adding some draft picks in a trade.

Mims showed last year that he's loaded with potential, making big plays down the field and proving why he was worthy of a second-round selection. Just because he hasn't been playing doesn't mean his trade value won't be high with the way he's played when he's had an opportunity.

That said, Garafolo made it clear this week that Mims is staying put. At least for now.

"Teams have been calling and calling and calling. They called again this week to say to the Jets, 'is Denzel Mims available? You guys aren't using him.' They were turned away. Much as the Jets' coaching staff is being a little hard on Mims right now, they're not using him, the people in that organization—certainly Joe Douglas and the front office—still believe in Denzel Mims. They said 'nope, he's not available via trade right now.'"

As soon as a spot opens up for Mims—perhaps his best chance to secure some playing time is an injury to another one of his teammates—surely he'll be out there more. Perhaps New York's feeling on Mims will change with time as well, especially if Mims ever requests a trade down the road.

