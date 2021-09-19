Jets' Jamison Crowder, Denzel Mims Inactive vs. Patriots

Two Jets wide receivers are inactive for Sunday's matchup with the New England Patriots.

Not only is Jamison Crowder out for Week 2, but New York elected to keep Denzel Mims on the sidelines as well.

Crowder will have to wait until next weekend to make his 2021 debut. Unless something new popped up, odds are the late scratch had something to do with his groin injury that's been bothering him the last few weeks. Speaking to the media late this week, Crowder assured that he was good to go after his case of COVID-19. The virus kept him out for Week 1 in Carolina.

Perhaps he just ended up needing one more week after testing positive for COVID-19? The veteran did mention this week that the virus kept him from working on cardio, limiting him in his physical preparation ahead of game day.

As for Mims, clearly the wideout doesn't factor into New York's plans on offense right now. Missing time this offseason with an illness, it's been an uphill battle for Mims to find reps and make up for lost time. Even a 40-yard reception in the fourth quarter last week wasn't enough to earn a spot on the active roster against the Patriots.

With Crowder and Mims out, the Jets are going with Corey Davis, Keelan Cole, Elijah Moore, Braxton Berrios and Jeff Smith at wide receiver. Cole is making his debut after sitting last week with a knee injury.

The rest of the Jets' inactives on Sunday are as follows:

With both La'Mical Perine and Josh Adams inactive, it's up to Tevin Coleman, Ty Johnson and Michael Carter to establish a running game against New England's defense.

Last week, those same three backs combined for just 45 rushing yards on 17 carries. If Gang Green wants to set QB Zach Wilson up for success, opening the door for explosive plays down the field, New York will need to run the football better than it did in their loss last Sunday.

