Jets' Jamison Crowder Doubtful vs. Broncos

September 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayJets Country+SI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Jets' Jamison Crowder Doubtful to Play vs. Broncos

New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder is listed as doubtful for Week 3 against the Denver Broncos, still sidelined with a groin injury that kept him out of practice this week
Author:

Looks like Jamison Crowder will be sidelined for a third straight week.

The veteran wide receiver did not practice this week as he continues to nurse a groin injury. In Friday's iteration of the Jets' injury report, Crowder was listed as doubtful. 

"It’s going to be a game-time decision," head coach Robert Saleh said Friday afternoon.

Crowder led the Jets in receiving yards (699), receptions (59) and touchdowns (6), poised to make a huge impact as a reliable target for rookie quarterback Zach Wilson.

Instead, he's been sidelined for both of New York's first two losses of the year. In addition to the groin injury, Crowder tested positive for COVID-19 before the season began. 

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Asked if Crowder has missed too much time to be able to jump back in once he's healthy, Saleh explained that the wideout will need to ease back with his training program, banking on his familiarity with this offensive system.

"From a conditioning standpoint, he’ll be fine, but from a schematic standpoint, he knows his scheme like the back of his hand," Saleh said. "He executed it in Washington, he’s been here long enough, he’s a veteran, so he’ll be fine. When he’s ready to roll, he’ll be able to jump right in."

As for the rest of the injury report, running back Tevin Coleman has already been ruled out for Sunday in Denver with a non-COVID illness. Defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers is questionable with a calf injury. He was limited in practice on Thursday.

Denzel Mims' status is also up in the air. The wide receiver was inactive last week as he battles to find some playing time. Saleh revealed this week that Mims will be a game-time decision as well.

"I’m pumped for Denzel and the week he’s had. Obviously, he’s growing just like the rest of the team is, so, we’ll see on Sunday," Saleh said.

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Jets WR Jamison Crowder running
News

Jets' Jamison Crowder Doubtful vs. Broncos

just now
Jets head coach Robert Saleh argue with referee on sideline
News

Why Jets Fans Shouldn't Panic About New York's 0-2 Start

22 hours ago
Panthers QB Sam Darnold with former Jets head coach Adam Gase
News

Sam Darnold's Historic Start With Panthers Makes Adam Gase Look Even Worse

Sep 24, 2021
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson avoids sack
News

Zach Wilson Brushes Off 'Nagging' Groin Injury

Sep 24, 2021
Former Jets QB Chad Pennington, Panthers QB Sam Darnold
News

Former Jets QB Chad Pennington Believes Best Is Yet to Come For Sam Darnold

Sep 22, 2021
Jets RB Michael Carter running against Patriots
News

Michael Carter Should Get More Playing Time After 'Electric' Performance

Sep 21, 2021
Jets QB Zach Wilson takes helmet off
News

Wilson's Nightmare Leads to Latest Pats Defeat

Sep 20, 2021
Jets head coach Robert Saleh looks on from sideline
News

Jets Remain Confident That Another Slow Start Won't Snowball

Sep 20, 2021