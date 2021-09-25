Jets' Jamison Crowder Doubtful vs. Broncos

New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder is listed as doubtful for Week 3 against the Denver Broncos, still sidelined with a groin injury that kept him out of practice this week

Looks like Jamison Crowder will be sidelined for a third straight week.

The veteran wide receiver did not practice this week as he continues to nurse a groin injury. In Friday's iteration of the Jets' injury report, Crowder was listed as doubtful.

"It’s going to be a game-time decision," head coach Robert Saleh said Friday afternoon.

Crowder led the Jets in receiving yards (699), receptions (59) and touchdowns (6), poised to make a huge impact as a reliable target for rookie quarterback Zach Wilson.

Instead, he's been sidelined for both of New York's first two losses of the year. In addition to the groin injury, Crowder tested positive for COVID-19 before the season began.

Asked if Crowder has missed too much time to be able to jump back in once he's healthy, Saleh explained that the wideout will need to ease back with his training program, banking on his familiarity with this offensive system.

"From a conditioning standpoint, he’ll be fine, but from a schematic standpoint, he knows his scheme like the back of his hand," Saleh said. "He executed it in Washington, he’s been here long enough, he’s a veteran, so he’ll be fine. When he’s ready to roll, he’ll be able to jump right in."

As for the rest of the injury report, running back Tevin Coleman has already been ruled out for Sunday in Denver with a non-COVID illness. Defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers is questionable with a calf injury. He was limited in practice on Thursday.

Denzel Mims' status is also up in the air. The wide receiver was inactive last week as he battles to find some playing time. Saleh revealed this week that Mims will be a game-time decision as well.

"I’m pumped for Denzel and the week he’s had. Obviously, he’s growing just like the rest of the team is, so, we’ll see on Sunday," Saleh said.

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.