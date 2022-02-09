Three Affordable Wide Receivers the Jets Should Target in Free Agency

Here are three low-budget wideouts the Jets could sign this offseason to bolster their wide receiver room.

One of Joe Douglas’ first “big splashes” in free agency came this past offseason when he signed former Titans wide receiver Corey Davis to a three-year, $37.5 million contract—$27 million of which was guaranteed.

While there’s a piling negative history when it comes to paying for free agent receivers, this one isn’t a total loss when you consider Davis’ age and the length of the deal. Just look across the hall to Kenny Golladay’s four-year, $72 million deal with the New York Giants and you’ll feel more comfortable with the Jets framework.

Still, Davis’ first year in the green and white was both underwhelming and inconsistent. Combining that with his up-and-down production in Tennessee, Davis seems best fit as a solid No. 2 receiver or a terrific No. 3 option. With that in mind and knowing the uncertain future of Denzel Mims and the list of Jets free agent receivers (Braxton Berrios, Jamison Crowder, Keelan Cole and Jeff Smith), there’s work to be done at the position this offseason.

Instead of backing up the Brink’s truck for the second year in a row, the Jets should play their free agency a bit more subtle this time around. A combination of low-cost free agents, drafting one in April and bringing back an option like Berrios would help sturdy this corps and really build out the meat of it. We’ll get to the draft eventually, but let’s peek at the free agent pool and find some under-the-radar targets.

Three Affordable Wide Receivers the Jets Should Target This Offseason Here are three low-budget wideouts for the Jets to sign in free agency this offseason, bolstering New York's receiver room Demarcus Robinson, Kansas City Chiefs, 27 Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports He never became more than a complementary piece in Kansas City’s prolific pass attack, but Demarcus Robinson was as consistent as they come and can really aid the depth at the position in New York. Robinson fits a similar mold that’s a constant in the Mike LaFleur/Kyle Shanahan offense, with a comparable build and skillset to Brandon Aiyuk, Kendrick Bourne and Corey Davis. Six years into his career and he’s yet to miss a game, appearing in all 97 regular season opportunities—something essential to the Jets needs given the injury history to both Davis and rookie Elijah Moore. Having solid backups that are similar types to your key contributors is so important for the continuity of an offense. Should Davis carry his inconsistency into 2022 or should the injury bug pop up yet again, having Robinson handicapped to his backup role will provide much needed insurance. Marquise Goodwin, 31, Chicago Bears Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports Now let’s apply the same rule to Elijah Moore. The speedster out of Ole Miss has a ton of potential in this offensive scheme, one that has served the likes of a Deebo Samuel and a 27-year-old Marquiese Goodwin—who feasted for a team-high 962 yards in 2017. What’s nice about moves like these is it’s not just a body on the depth chart, but it’s also another assistant coach on the field. As much as the coaching staff can help the development of Moore, Goodwin was in his same shoes only a few years back and had two of his better seasons of his career in that offense. While he’s turned the corner on his career, having just wrapped up his eighth year in the league, Godwin was still a capable rotational receiver in Chicago this year and hauled in 20 grabs for 313 yards in 14 games. There’s nothing flashy about this signing, or any on this page for that matter, but keeping things cheap and safe with Goodwin will go miles for helping the young nucleus of this receiver room. Cam Sims, 26, Washington Commanders Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports Let’s throw in a receiver whose role doesn’t already exist in New York, and that’s a statue of a man in Cam Sims, someone who can help make life a little easier for Zach Wilson as a safety blanket when needed. We’ll look at free agent tight ends later this week, and there’s certainly some appetizing options on the market, but why not add in another that can line up at wideout. At 6’5”, Sims can high point the football over small defenders and still has the speed to burn the occasional defender down the field. His role in the Commanders’ offense took a step back this season, but he’s just one year removed from a 10-start, 477-yard season with an average reception yardage of 14.9. Although this isn’t a staple of the Shanahan offense, their usage of tight ends—specifically in the end zone—would suggest having a big-bodied receiver to throw in the mix could add a little more depth to their gameplan.

Chargers’ receiver Mike Williams will get all the love this offseason as the No. 1 option for a target of this stature but, given his price tag and shaky injury history, the Jets would probably feel more comfortable trying to mold someone into a smaller version of his role at a fraction of the cost.

Follow Blake Pace on Twitter (@BlakeAndrewPace).