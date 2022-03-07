Report: Jets Will Likely Let Jamison Crowder Walk in Free Agency

Jamison Crowder is set to enter free agency this offseason after three seasons with the Jets.

Big changes could be coming to the Jets' wide receiver room this offseason.

Before New York makes any additions, however, it looks like they'll be saying goodbye to a veteran at the position.

The Jets will most likely let wideout Jamison Crowder walk in free agency, a source told DJ Bien-Aime of the New York Daily News.

Crowder had his worst year with the Jets in 2021, making a career-low four starts while hauling in 51 passes for 447 receiving yards. That's a significant drop-off in production from what Crowder accomplished in his first season with the Jets, totaling 833 receiving yards on 78 catches over 16 games in 2019.

The former fourth-round pick also led the Jets in receiving yards (699) in 2020.

With Elijah Moore shining as a rookie in green and white, there's less of a need for Crowder in the slot. Plus, the veteran is entering his age-29 season. New York has an opportunity to get younger and get better this offseason.

Crowder's departure could open the door for a reunion with Braxton Berrios. The pesky playmaker is also due to enter free agency this offseason, coming off an impressive All-Pro season in 2021.

The Jets have plenty of cap space, but Berrios isn't taking a hometown discount. Again, with Moore in the slot, would the Jets be willing to pay a premium for a player that could end up as their fourth option at receiver? Depth and skills on special teams may lead the Jets to make that investment.

New York is poised to target other options in free agency and in the draft as well. In fact, it's possible the Jets could add a receiver as early as the No. 10 overall selection in the first round next month. If not, Gang Green picks twice early in the second round, closing out a stretch of four selections in the first 38.

