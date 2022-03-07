Skip to main content
David Njoku
New York Jets, Cleveland Browns

Jets Miss Out on Top Tight End Target as Browns Use Franchise Tag on David Njoku

The New York Jets won't be able to sign David Njoku in free agency after he received the franchise tag from the Cleveland Browns.

One of the best tight ends expected to hit free agency this offseason is no longer available. 

The Cleveland Browns placed the franchise tag on David Njoku on Monday, the team announced. 

Njoku, 25, is coming off a solid performance in 2021, racking up 475 receiving yards on 36 receptions with four scores. The former first-round pick out of Miami has totaled 148 catches, 1,754 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns over five seasons with Cleveland.

This news is a blow for all NFL teams seeking to add a talented tight end this offseason. Njoku was ranked by Pro Football Focus as the fourth-best tight end available in free agency (and the No. 43 player available on PFF's big board).

Many, including ex-Jets scout Daniel Kelly, believed that Njoku would've been a solid fit in green and white, shining in New York's offensive scheme. With Njoku no longer on the table, teams like the Jets will be forced to choose from other top-tier tight ends like Dallas' Dalton Schultz, Miami's Mike Gesicki, Tampa Bay's Rob Gronkowski and more. 

It remains to be seen if any other top-ranked players at the tight end position will also get hit with the franchise tag. The Cowboys may elect to keep Schultz around after receiving some discouraging news regarding Blake Jarwin's hip injury.

READ: This Cowboys' Injury May Keep Jets From Signing Top Target in Free Agency

For the Jets, losing out on Njoku is frustrating, but there are plenty of other options. Even if New York doesn't secure one of the best free agent tight ends, they can address the position in the draft, picking a high-upside player like Trey McBride of Colorado State. 

The Jets worked with several tight ends from this year's draft class at the 2022 Senior Bowl, including McBride, Jeremy Ruckert of Ohio State and Wisconsin's Jake Ferguson. Other tight ends set to enter the 2022 NFL draft include UCLA's Greg Dulcich, Isaiah Likely of Coastal Carolina and Jalen Wydermyer of Texas A&M.

New York could also invest their cap space in other positions, choosing not to pay big bucks for a tight end this offseason. In that case, Njoku might've not been the answer for them either way. The Browns' tight end was projected to earn upwards of $12 million per year had he hit free agency, per PFF.

Nonetheless, it's imperative that the Jets improve their tight end room this offseason. The pressure is on for general manager Joe Douglas to pounce when the right fit becomes available over the next several months.

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

