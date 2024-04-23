New York Jets Would Completely Shake Up NFL Draft With This Move
All eyes are on what the New York Jets will decide to do with their 10th overall pick during the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday.
The two options are clear: get Aaron Rodgers another weapon, or bolster their offensive line.
While getting the star quarterback another viable receiving option would be a boost in the short term, taking one of the top tackles in this draft should help with roster construction for the next decade.
However, there has also been some rumblings that they could look to be aggressive by trading up for one of the top three wide receivers if any of them start to fall.
With the front office already monitoring multiple pass catching options, the Jets reportedly have done a lot of homework on another option who most certainly will be available by the time they pick.
Dane Brugler of The Athletic went on the "Can't Wait" podcast and shared that New York has "done a lot of work" on Brian Thomas Jr. out of LSU.
"I'm bullish on Brian Thomas. I think he belongs somewhere in the top half of Round 1 and if the Jets [select] him at 10, I don't think that's crazy," he said.
If this were to occur, there's no doubt this pick would shake up the entire NFL draft.
Not only would they be passing over both Brock Bowers and one of the best offensive linemen on the board, but they would be taking one of the top remaining wide receivers behind the consensus best three in the Top 10, something not expected to happen.
The Jets might like the idea of adding another young player with high upside to their receiver room, but this would be a major reach.
At least with Bowers it could be justified by saying he's the clear-cut best player at his position.
There are questions about Thomas even with his prototypical measurements at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, and his 4.33 40-yard dash speed.
He's coming off one truly productive year his junior season where he caught 68 balls for 1,177 yards and an FBS-leading 17 touchdowns, but his two prior years saw him combine for 59 receptions, 720 yards, and seven TDs.
Thomas could turn into an elite wide receiver in the NFL, but that is a huge risk to take for New York with their 10th pick as they don't select again until the third round, barring trades.