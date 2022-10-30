Jets' Zach Wilson Throws Three Ugly Interceptions in Loss to Patriots

The Jets have taken several steps forward in 2022, exceeding expectations throughout the first seven weeks of this season.

With their first opportunity to face the Patriots, however, New York showed just how much they need to improve if they truly want to contend later this winter.

Looking to build on a four-game winning streak, Gang Green found multiple ways to beat themselves against their nemesis within the AFC East. Bill Belichick's squad took advantage of New York's mistakes, as always, securing their 13th consecutive victory against the Jets.

New York racked up six sacks on defense, but Zach Wilson threw three interceptions in a disappointing performance as New York fell 22-17.

As expected, the Jets desperately missed Breece Hall on offense. New York had just 28 rushing yards in the first half on Sunday, finishing their first game without their star rookie running back with only 51 yards on the ground.

With the Jets unable to establish any sort of momentum in their rushing attack, New England was daring Wilson to beat them through the air.

Up until the very end of the first half, Wilson answered the bell. He showed his elusiveness and playmaking ability, evading the Patriots' persistent pass rush to spin some impressive passes downfield to tight end Tyler Conklin and rookie receiver Garrett Wilson.

Eventually, Wilson delivered his first touchdown pass since Week 4, an eight-yard dart to Conklin as he cut toward the sideline in the end zone. That score gave the Jets an early 10-3 lead in the second quarter.

On the other side of the football, New York's defense was magnificent throughout the first two quarters. The Jets pressured Mac Jones consistently, forcing a turnover in the drive following Conklin's touchdown snag on a tipped pass. Bryce Huff affected Jones' throw on third down, allowing corner Michael Carter II to snag the interception.

A few minutes later, Carter hauled in his second interception of the game, returning what appeared to be a pick-six for 85 yards. It was immediately called back on a controversial roughing the passer penalty on John Franklin-Myers, though. Franklin-Myers hit Jones high right after he threw.

From that moment until the final whistle, it was all Patriots. New England dropped 19 unanswered points, capitalizing on Wilson's putrid decision making. Wilson threw ill-advised interceptions to Devin McCourty on back-to-back drives in the second half, his second and third picks of the game.

The quarterback finished with 355 passing yards—a career-high—but those interceptions were the story. On both McCourty picks, Wilson should've thrown the ball away, chucking the football out of bounds or into the bleachers. Instead, he pushed passes into the field of play, giving New England's experienced secondary a chance for takeaways.

His first interception came on an off-balance overthrow in the second quarter, an easy pick for Ja'Whaun Bentley. Bottom line, as much as Wilson can flash brilliance as he leaves the pocket and shows off his arm talent, avoiding sacks, he still needs to reel it in and learn when to set his feet or simply throw the ball away and survive another down.

Wilson led the Jets on a six-play, 88-yard touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter, their best drive of the second half. Conklin hauled in another touchdown pass from Wilson to make it a one-possession game. After New England recovered the subsequent onside kick, however, New York watched as the Patriots settled into victory formation.

Wilson has now thrown seven interceptions in his career against the Patriots. His two touchdowns to Conklin on Sunday were his first against New England in three career games against the division rival.

With the loss, New York is now 5-3 on the season. Next week, they'll host the first-place Bills in another challenging matchup within their division, a chance to either bounce back and make a statement or stumble further from postseason contention midway through their season.

