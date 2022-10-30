Report: Jets Tried to Trade For This Running Back Before Acquiring James Robinson

The Jets are ecstatic about the addition of James Robinson, a talented playmaker that's poised to soften the blow of Breece Hall's season-ending knee injury. Robinson will make his debut on Sunday against the Patriots.

According to this NFL insider, however, New York almost traded for a different big-name running back leading up to next week's deadline.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported on Saturday that the Jets were in touch with the Cleveland Browns about Kareem Hunt.

"The Jets were one team that investigated Hunt before landing James Robinson," Breer wrote. "My feeling is the cost would be around a fourth-rounder for Hunt."

Hunt is a former Pro Bowler, a veteran that looked like a superstar in the making when he rushed for 1,327 yards as a rookie with the Chiefs in 2017. Over the last few years in Cleveland, Hunt and Nick Chubb have blossomed into one of the best backfield tandems in the sport.

It's no surprise that Jets general manager Joe Douglas checked in on multiple running backs after the loss of Hall. Robinson was a little cheaper in terms of draft capital—requiring a conditional sixth-round pick in the deal for New York—he's younger and still carries some lofty upside. The former Jaguar rushed for 1,070 yards as a rookie in 2020, racking up 2,177 rushing yards over his three years in the league, including 340 yards so far this season.

Breer also noted that New York is willing to part ways with some quality pieces before the deadline on Tuesday. The insider mentioned wideout Denzel Mims, cornerback Bryce Hall and defensive end Jacob Martin as possible trade bait.

