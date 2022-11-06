Jets' Zach Wilson Visits Medical Tent After Hard Hit Against Bills

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson visited the medical tent after taking a shot in the pocket at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, completing a pass against the Buffalo Bills at the end of the first quarter.

Wilson lowered his arm angle to spin a screen pass through traffic to rookie Garrett Wilson on third down. As he threw, the quarterback was drilled by Bills defensive tackle DaQuan Jones. It looked like Jones landed on Wilson's left leg as well.

New York's quarterback rose to his feet, but quickly settled back on the turf, an injury scare for a signal-caller with a track record of knee injuries.

While backup Mike White warmed up on the sideline, Greg Zuerlein connected on a 53-yard field goal on fourth down, cutting New York's early deficit to 7-3.

Later, the quarterback emerged from the medical tent and rejoined his teammates on the sideline. He remained in the game, jogging out with the Jets on offense for their next drive early on in the second quarter.

Wilson missed four games midway through his rookie year after suffering a right knee injury. He was sidelined for the first three games of the 2022 season as well after undergoing knee surgery, sustaining a non-contact injury in the preseason.

